Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Business tycoon Guo Wengui, accused of fraud, appears in Manhattan court

By Alecia Reid,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfZu6_0lKNcjyY00

Business tycoon Guo Wengui, accused of defrauding thousands of people, appears in court 02:17

NEW YORK -- A Chinese businessman stood in front of a judge on Wednesday evening charged with fraud and money laundering.

CBS2 learned more about the offenses and how the case is connected to a fire on the Upper East Side.

The suspect was all smiles in court, but the charges he's facing are very serious.

Business tycoon Guo Wengui, who also goes by a half dozen other aliases, is facing international money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud charges for allegedly soliciting more than $1 billion in investments from thousands of online victims.

"We're seeing these kinds of scams in the investment space growing as we're seeing the economy worsen," said Linda Miller of Audident Group, LLC.

Court documents say Guo lied to his victims, promising large returns on their investments into his two nonprofits. He's accused instead of using more than $300 million to purchase a New Jersey mansion, luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari, and a super yacht, among other things.

"It's really surprising to me, and it continues to surprise me how many people are willing to provide a lot of their money to people like this man," Miller said.

Guo left China in 2014 amid bribery and money laundering charges. He has close ties to former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon, announcing a joint initiative back in 2020 to overthrow the Chinese government.

"Mr. Guo had created these nonprofits and things that would allow people to align to his views, and then that gave them a sense of credibility that he was somebody that they could trust," Miller said.

Hours after Guo's arrest inside his 18th floor penthouse at the Sherry Netherland Hotel near Central Park, a fire broke out. Law enforcement officials said the FBI was on scene executing a search warrant when the blaze erupted.

Guo's financier, Kin Ming Je, who resides in the United Kingdom, is also facing charges. He is currently at large.

Guo remains in custody after pleading not guilty to his charges. He is due back in court on April 4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Chinese businessman arrested in New York in a $1-billion fraud conspiracy
New York City, NY6 days ago
Bishop Lamor Whitehead allegedly bought $1M house with just $10 in his account
Paramus, NJ6 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Steve Bannon’s Former Business Partner Guo Wengui Was Arrested and Then His $32.5 Million Apartment Caught on Fire
Manhattan, NY6 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Seven, including six from Texas, charged in $111 million scheme to defraud IRS
Austin, TX6 days ago
Wells Fargo managers ‘laughed’ as customers mocked transgender bank teller: lawsuit
Newark, NJ22 days ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ex-fugitive in fraud scheme tied to $100 million NJ deli willing to pay millions for bail
Newark, NJ5 days ago
Stormy Daniels Speaks Out About Possible Trump Indictment
Manhattan, NY8 hours ago
Former NYPD officer who carried tambourine on Jan. 6 convicted after prosecutors said she shoved, slapped officers during riot
New York City, NY7 days ago
White Supremacist Gets 20 Years Behind Bars for Trying to Kill Black and Arab People
Jonesboro, GA4 days ago
Sentencing delayed in attempted cheesecake poisoning case
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy