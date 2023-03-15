Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
Ballotpedia News

New Jersey Supreme Court issues one opinion from March 6-12

By Mercedes Yanora,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1FjY_0lKMx1b100

The New Jersey Supreme Court issued one opinion from March 6-12. As of March 12, the court issued 12 opinions in 2023—one fewer than this point a year ago. The one opinion is below:

  • New Jersey v. Smart, where the court concluded that probable cause to search the defendant’s vehicle without a warrant was not prompted by unforeseeable and spontaneous circumstances, as required by law. Therefore, the court ruled that evidence seized from the vehicle during the search could not be submitted at trial.

From March 6-12, state supreme courts issued 186 opinions nationally. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued the most with 41. The court leads in number of opinions issued because it publishes concurring and dissenting opinions separately, and when deciding whether a case can be appealed, the court logs these decisions as standalone, typically single-page, orders. State supreme courts in 16 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 120 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wY4p8_0lKMx1b100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcBjn_0lKMx1b100

The New Jersey Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Stuart Rabner. The court issued 55 opinions in 2022 and 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 9,243 opinions in 2022 and 10,133 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,548 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 985 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 563. New Jersey is a Democratic trifecta, meaning Democrats control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
New Details Emerge in Case of 5 Women Found Unresponsive in NJ Mall Parking Garage
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL12 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Judge who could decide Trump’s fate once lived with Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh
Washington, DC1 day ago
Trump Attorney Could Face Disbarment Over Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony
Washington, DC12 days ago
Man's skull broken, spleen ruptured after he's pulled into Brooklyn van, beaten with hammer
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
LI mom passes out high in car, leaving toddler to wander onto roadway: police
Patchogue, NY5 days ago
Supreme Court declines to decide whether city-backed prayer vigil violated First Amendment
Ocala, FL13 days ago
Ex-NYC jail captain convicted of criminally negligent homicide in inmate suicide
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Teen robbed by 10 people outside Barclays Center
New York City, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy