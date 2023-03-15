Open in App
Milwaukee County, WI
Ballotpedia News

Election preview: Milwaukee County Circuit Court

By Mercedes Yanora,

3 days ago
The general for Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, is on April 4, 2023. The primary that was scheduled for Feb. 21 was canceled after fewer than three candidates filed to run for each seat on the ballot. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3.

Candidates are competing for nine out of 47 Milwaukee County Circuit Court seats. The candidates are:

  • Incumbent Michael Hanrahan – Branch 4
  • Incumbent Paul Van Grunsven – Branch 9
  • Incumbent Michelle Ackerman Havas – Branch 10
  • Ana Berrios-Schroeder – Branch 13
  • Incumbent Pedro A. Colón – Branch 18
  • Incumbent Cynthia Davis – Branch 21
  • Incumbent Carl Ashley – Branch 33
  • Incumbent Frederick C. Rosa – Branch 35
  • Incumbent Kristy Yang – Branch 47

The Milwaukee County Circuit Court is the largest circuit court in Wisconsin. Judicial elections are also being held for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, Wisconsin Court of Appeals, and Milwaukee Municipal Court.

