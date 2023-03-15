Election preview: Wisconsin statewide general

Wisconsin Court of Appeals District I and Wisconsin Court of Appeals District IV
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
DeForest Area School District
Madison Metropolitan School District
McFarland School District
Middleton-Cross Plains School District
Milwaukee Public Schools
Sun Prairie Area School District
Verona Area School District
Wisconsin voters can register by mailing a form to the local municipal clerk. An individual can also register in person at the municipal clerk’s office. If registering by mail, the application must be postmarked no later than 20 days before the election. In-person registration must be completed by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day. Same-day voter registration is also available, as long as the registrant provides proof of residency at the polls.
