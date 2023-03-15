Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
Ballotpedia News

Election preview: Wisconsin statewide general

By Mercedes Yanora,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQCBH_0lKMvs4B00

The statewide general for Wisconsin is on April 4, 2023. The primary was held on Feb. 21, and the filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:

  • Wisconsin State Senate District 8
  • Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat
  • Wisconsin Court of Appeals District I and Wisconsin Court of Appeals District IV
  • Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:
  • Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
  • Madison, Wisconsin
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • DeForest Area School District
  • Madison Metropolitan School District
  • McFarland School District
  • Middleton-Cross Plains School District
  • Milwaukee Public Schools
  • Sun Prairie Area School District
  • Verona Area School District

Wisconsin voters can register by mailing a form to the local municipal clerk. An individual can also register in person at the municipal clerk’s office. If registering by mail, the application must be postmarked no later than 20 days before the election. In-person registration must be completed by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day. Same-day voter registration is also available, as long as the registrant provides proof of residency at the polls.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
‘There’s no transparency’: Secretive ‘pocket veto’ scuttles Wisconsin projects
Appleton, WI23 hours ago
Milwaukee Democrats propose cash bail alternative
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey: Indiana roundup
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
One Of The Most Miserable Cities In The Country Is In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy