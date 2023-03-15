Election preview: Wisconsin statewide general

The statewide general for Wisconsin is on April 4, 2023. The primary was held on Feb. 21, and the filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:

Wisconsin State Senate District 8

Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat

Wisconsin Court of Appeals District I and Wisconsin Court of Appeals District IV

Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

DeForest Area School District

Madison Metropolitan School District

McFarland School District

Middleton-Cross Plains School District

Milwaukee Public Schools

Sun Prairie Area School District

Verona Area School District

Wisconsin voters can register by mailing a form to the local municipal clerk. An individual can also register in person at the municipal clerk’s office. If registering by mail, the application must be postmarked no later than 20 days before the election. In-person registration must be completed by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day. Same-day voter registration is also available, as long as the registrant provides proof of residency at the polls.