Perquimans woman, Virginia couple charged in Jan. overdose death

HERTFORD — A Perquimans County woman and a Virginia Beach couple have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a Virginia man whose body was found in Pasquotank County in late January.

Brittany Cartledge, of the 110 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with concealing/failing to report a death following an overdose, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said. She was being held at Albemarle District Jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.

A day earlier, Tia Medlin, 34, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested and charged with concealing a death and stealing, altering or destroying criminal evidence. She also was being detained at ADJ Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.

Medlin’s husband, Holden Medlin, 32, was also arrested Monday on a host of charges. According to jail records, he’s charged with concealing a death and altering, stealing or destroying criminal evidence; assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; assault by pointing a gun; three separate charges of possession of a weapon by a felon; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a weapon of mass destruction; and trafficking an opiate or heroin. He also was being detained at ADJ Thursday in lieu of secured bonds totaling $1.1 million.

According to Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White, the investigation that led to the charges against Cartledge and the Medlins began after a man was found deceased on Peartree Road in Pasquotank County on Jan. 30. White declined to release the man’s name Wednesday but said he was from Virginia.

White said the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office joined the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation after it was determined the man died on Holiday Island in Perquimans County.

Investigators located Holden Medlin in Hertford on Grubb Street near Front Street and apprehended him after he fled on foot and displayed a handgun at deputies, White said.

Deputies searched the vehicle Holden and Tia Medlin were driving and seized a sawed-off shotgun, a .45-caliber handgun, 6.5 grams of fentanyl, 13.3 grams of meth, 51.7 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.