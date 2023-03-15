On Your Side: New laundry service app

On Your Side: New app can help with your laundry 02:25

We all have to do it, but many of us would like to avoid it. Laundry.

Now a new app will do the work for you and its quickly becoming a popular side gig with people looking to make some extra cash without leaving home.

It's called Sudshare and its in 400 cities across the country.

Typical "sudsters" as they're called are stay at home moms or professionals looking for some extra cash.

It's turned a household chore into a side side for one couple, who say it's a great way to make money doing something they already had to do for themselves.

"I'm already doing our laundry so might as well do other's peoples laundry too," said Julian Robinson, Sudster.

Julian robinson and his fiance omaira jesus signed up to be "sudsters" last year as a way to help pay for their upcoming wedding.

"It has also helped us with gas prices, inflation overall- help us offset things," said Omaira Jesus, uses the app to make extra cash.

The couple estimates they make between $2 and $300 a week simply by washing other people's dirty laundry. Omaira and Julian do about two loads a day.

"Sudshare is a two-sided market place. so on the one side we have our customers that outsource their laundry to us. they pay a dollar per pound and then on the other side we have our launderers, who we call "sudsters" and they get paid 75 cents per pound," said Mort Fertel, Sudshare CEO.

Sudshare launched in the southern California in 2021. The app's CEO says it's the first ever manual labor work from home gig in the world.

"If you think about it, most gigs, Uber, Lyft, Instacart you have to be out on the road and most work from home jobs you have to be behind a desk, but there is a lot of people who want to work from home but don't want to be tied to the desk," said Fertel.

Sudsters can choose how much they want to wash, fluff and fold and how far they're willing to travel for pick up and drop off through the app. Julian and Omaira both have other jobs. Julian is a handyman and Omaira has a corporate 9 to 5 work-from-home job.

"it gives you that flexibility. you can do multiple things at once," said Omaira.

There is a 20 minimum for Sudshare orders. They also offer same day service- but that will cost you 2 dollars a pound versus a dollar.