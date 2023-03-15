Remarkable Women: Lauren Rogers gives gift of speech to children

Throughout Women’s History Month this March, KARK 4 News will highlight local women you nominated who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do day in and day out.

CONWAY, Ark. – The human voices are a powerful tool, but it can be a scary thing when you don’t fully know how to use it.

“I absolutely love helping these students gain their voices,” Lauren Rogers said.







Rogers is the lead speech language pathologist at Conway Public Schools. She works directly with students at Carolyn Lewis Elementary and at other schools across the district.

“If we can give them their words, help them empower their thoughts, then that’s what’s going to move them on through life and be able to accomplish their dreams,” Rogers said.







Besides her duties with the school district, Lauren is also involved in organizations that allow her to be an advocate for speech language pathologists on a national level. She is also active with her church, and it doesn’t stop there.

“My husband and I also work with The Rise House, which is an organization that helps women and children who are leaving abusive home situations,” Rogers said.

She’s a wife and mother to two young children.

“You can’t find any better than Lauren,” Yvonne Sturdivant said.





Sturdivant is Rogers’ principal. She described Rogers as someone with a calming demeanor and said she’s a selfless person.

“That’s just the type of person she is. She’s going to take care of people and that’s what makes her so special,” Sturdivant said.

Rogers said her faith is her motivator.

“That’s my ultimate goal is just to find ways in my life to help other people,” Rogers said.

