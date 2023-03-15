Open in App
Conway, AR
See more from this location?
KARK 4 News

Remarkable Women: Lauren Rogers gives gift of speech to children

By Ashlei King,

5 days ago

Throughout Women’s History Month this March, KARK 4 News will highlight local women you nominated who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do day in and day out.
Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

CONWAY, Ark. – The human voices are a powerful tool, but it can be a scary thing when you don’t fully know how to use it.

“I absolutely love helping these students gain their voices,” Lauren Rogers said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEFdR_0lKMQijU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBOBg_0lKMQijU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOTMJ_0lKMQijU00

Rogers is the lead speech language pathologist at Conway Public Schools. She works directly with students at Carolyn Lewis Elementary and at other schools across the district.

“If we can give them their words, help them empower their thoughts, then that’s what’s going to move them on through life and be able to accomplish their dreams,” Rogers said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SO6Jf_0lKMQijU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vr1SL_0lKMQijU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dlka_0lKMQijU00

Besides her duties with the school district, Lauren is also involved in organizations that allow her to be an advocate for speech language pathologists on a national level. She is also active with her church, and it doesn’t stop there.

“My husband and I also work with The Rise House, which is an organization that helps women and children who are leaving abusive home situations,” Rogers said.

She’s a wife and mother to two young children.

“You can’t find any better than Lauren,” Yvonne Sturdivant said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmqgi_0lKMQijU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgZHW_0lKMQijU00

Sturdivant is Rogers’ principal. She described Rogers as someone with a calming demeanor and said she’s a selfless person.

“That’s just the type of person she is. She’s going to take care of people and that’s what makes her so special,” Sturdivant said.

Rogers said her faith is her motivator.

“That’s my ultimate goal is just to find ways in my life to help other people,” Rogers said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Conway, AR newsLocal Conway, AR
Renewal Ranch gears up for two central Arkansas events
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Woman & two children missing from Jacksonville safely found
Jacksonville, AR5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Power Women: The influence of women’s voices
Little Rock, AR5 hours ago
The Offspring to bring Let the Bad Times Roll tour to North Little Rock
North Little Rock, AR6 hours ago
Searcy Swim Center adjusts hours due to staffing shortages
Searcy, AR1 hour ago
Museum of Discovery springing into science for spring break
Little Rock, AR9 hours ago
Facebook scammers try to prey on Razorback fans looking for Sweet 16 tickets
Little Rock, AR2 hours ago
Quest for Club 52: Plantation Agriculture Museum
Scott, AR2 days ago
Child dead, woman injured in Hot Springs crash
Hot Springs, AR7 hours ago
Cancer survivor shares story during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
High schoolers mentoring elementary students in new Little Rock School District program
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Little Rock School District Stocks the Rock the Wright Way
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
3 Doors Down making stops at Simmons Bank Arena, Walmart AMP
North Little Rock, AR11 hours ago
Welcome to Devo-Ville; Razorback’s family shares top scorer’s extra motivation in playoff win
Jacksonville, AR1 hour ago
Little Rock Police Department make arrest in connection to Geyer Springs Road homicide
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
North Little Rock house shot at during aggravated robbery
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Metropolitan Housing Alliance gives Little Rock board members update on Big Country Chateau issues
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
Hot Springs vape shop robbed several times just three months into 2023
Hot Springs, AR3 days ago
Alexander woman wins $1M prize from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off ticket
Alexander, AR3 days ago
The Cemetery Act passes through Arkansas House Committee, would penalize perpetual cemetery owners for poor upkeep
Hensley, AR6 days ago
Rep. French Hill talks banks, China and cryptocurrency in one-on-one interview with KARK
Little Rock, AR6 days ago
City of Benton purchases over 500 acres for Parks and Recreation
Benton, AR6 days ago
‘It’s rough’: North Little Rock drivers frustrated over road construction
North Little Rock, AR5 days ago
NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Little Rock February plane crash
Little Rock, AR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy