Cranford Schools Preliminary Budget is Out, Public Hearing Set for Next Meeting

CRANFORD, NJ – Robert Carfagno, the business administrator for Cranford Public Schools, reviewed a summary of the preliminary 2023-2024 budget at the Board of Education meeting on Monday. A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at the next meeting on March 27.

Despite significant statewide cost increases in some areas such as transportation and staffing, the Board of Education will be maintaining current staffing levels, instructional programs, co-curricular programs, and athletics with a 2.58% increase to the yearly budget.

Board member William Hulse commended Carfagno on the proposed budget saying, “We’re not taking anything away; we’re not adding anything. We’re being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Cranford." Hulse further commended the budget saying that other districts, unlike Cranford, are laying off staff to meet their budget.

“We haven’t added anything, but we also didn’t cut anything” Carfagno said. “All programs and what we offer right now is exactly the same, enhanced and tweaked a little bit, as we offered this year”. While he believes the Cranford budget is in a good place considering a variety of cost increases, Carfagno said that “The squeeze is on” and heavily affecting other parts of the state as costs rise and staffing issues persist. Superintendent Scott Rubin added that budget, transportation, and the shortage of teachers are issues presented at many of the statewide meetings he attends saying "Cranford is unique in many ways, but this is one way we are not".

According to Carfagno, the general fund budget is subject to a tax increase cap of 2%. The board can apply for exemptions in some circumstances, but the current proposal calls for a tax increase of 1.76%. This is estimated to call for a property tax increase of $85.18 on the average-assessed residential property in the township.

The proposed budget includes general funds as well as state and federal grants for a total of $77,657,902. $63.8 million of the overall budget comes from the local tax levy. Projected State Aid is $4,995,806. The remaining funds will be made up from tuition, the Fund Balance, Federal Aid, and miscellaneous revenue.

Board member Patrick Lynch commented, “It’s a thoughtful budget, it takes the kids into consideration first and foremost."

The board also voted on 31 additional formal resolutions. The resolutions included approval of travel expenditures, curriculum changes, personnel matters, and salary adjustments. All resolutions were approved with no dissent.

On March 27 at 7:30 p.m. the board will be holding a public hearing on the proposed budget at their regular meeting at Lincoln School, 132 Thomas Street. The 2023-2024 Preliminary Budget Summary and the full District Budget Statement can be found on the Cranford Board of Education website along with a copy of the meeting agenda which lists the voted-on resolutions.



