Patrol Car Nearly Hit By Truck Driver Fleeing After Peeing In McDonald's Drive-Thru, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora,

3 days ago
Daniel Wand and the McDonald's where he allegedly urinated. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township PD (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A man who was urinating in a McDonald's drive-thru hopped in his car to flee and nearly hit police— twice, authorities announced on March 15, 2023.

Daniel Leo Wand Jr., 36, was in his white Dodge Ram at the restaurant located at 1055 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill when Police the Lower Allen Township police arrived at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to the release.

While backing out of his parking space, Wand nearly hit a police cruiser twice, despite officers using the horn and siren— he then fled at a high rate of speed.

He was pursued by the police while driving recklessly on Carlisle Road, and then took some "turns into the Cedar Cliff Shopping Center, parking, and exiting his vehicle," the police state in the release.

Wand, was showing signs of alcohol and controlled substance intoxication, according to the police, but he refused to take a blood test.

A warrant was filed on March 13 and he was arrested on March 15 for the charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Driving Under the Influence, DUI: Controlled Substance - Combination Alcohol/Drug, police explained in the release and court records confirmed.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on June 1 at 1 p.m., according to his court docket.

