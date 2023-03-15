Open in App
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Coco Jones Talks PTSD After Disney Failures, Success of Belair, Her Music Career, & More! [Photos & Video]

By Leah Henry &amp; BreAnna Holmes,

5 days ago

Source: @dusashotya

Source: @dusashotya


Coco Jones stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry after her very first solo show in years! The Belair actress talked about the love she experienced on stage and how the success of her career is humbling.

Coco and Leah discussed her Disney days and how she still deals with the PTSD from the sudden stop her career after Disney channel and how the space she’s in also creates that fear at times. The ‘ICU’ singer dishes on her hit song and the creative process for her song. Lemonade stand grab your glasses because Coco spilled it all at the Lemonade stand!



1. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

2. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya
Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

3. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

4. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

5. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya
Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

6. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

7. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

8. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

9. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

10. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

11. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

12. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

13. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

14. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

15. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

16. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

17. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

18. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

19. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

20. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

21. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

22. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

23. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

24. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

