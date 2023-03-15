Mother speaks out after son with autism beaten at NYC subway station

Arrest made in disturbing assault on teen with autism 02:10

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has arrested at least one teenager in connection with a disturbing subway assault on a teen who has autism .

CBS2 spoke with the victim's mother on Wednesday.

A disturbing video, which lasts about 1 minute, 30 seconds, shows a teenager being dragged by his sweatshirt on and off a subway train. Hateful language can be heard in the background as a group of teens repeatedly punch the 15-year-old.

It's not clear what happens before or after the video was recorded.

CBS2 spoke with the victim's mother over the phone. She said she can't bring herself to watch the footage.

"Aside from my kid being physically hurt, that is the most upsetting thing to me that you have grown men and women seeing a kid get dragged off the train and they're doing nothing," the mother said. "I'm not saying put yourself at risk. If you feel your safety is gonna be at risk, pick up your phone and call. Don't pick up a phone to film."

The victim's mother said her son has autism, and she doesn't think he fully understood what was going on.

"He's definitely super smart and articulate, but in this situation, I just don't think he understands how big of a deal, like, this was something that should have never freakin' happened," the mother said.

The incident happened at a subway station at West 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue on Friday at around 5:30 p.m. That's where outraged community members held a rally on Tuesday.

"Our youth is screaming for help right now. As a community, we have to figure out how to resolve this," community activist Rosemary Severino said.

Police released photos of three people wanted for assault. Sources say, so far, a 14-year-old boy was arrested, charged as a juvenile and released to his parents with a date to appear in court.

CBS2 was told cops have identified the two other teens in the video who are still being sought.

When asked how she feels about the one arrest that has been made, the mother of the victim said, "I'll feel even better when all of them are apprehended," adding, "I just want them to understand when you do something, there are consequences for your actions. You don't just go around beating people."

She said her son needed stitches but is healing and she's grateful for support from the NYPD and the community.

CBS2 was told the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was notified due to the slurs heard on the video. Sources say a review of the footage determined the statement was made by someone off-camera, not the attackers. Therefore, there was no evidence to support the theory he was attacked based on his race.