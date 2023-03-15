Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Mayor Adams unveils $1.6 billion project to help clean up the Gowanus Canal

By Vanessa Murdock,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39teHN_0lKLavFe00

Major milestone in Gowanus Canal cleanup 02:23

NEW YORK - Used as a dumping ground for toxic waste for decades, the Gowanus Canal superfund is on the road to recovery .

Wednesday, the city marked a major milestone in the cleanup - groundbreaking for storage tanks that will keep sewage from flowing into the canal.

Black mayonnaise - toxic sludge dredged from the bottom of the Gowanus Canal - filled a barge in Nov. 2022 .

"Welcome to the Gowanus Canal," said clean water advocate Christopher Swain.

In 2018, CBS2 caught up with Swain after his third swim in the canal . He braved the polluted waters to raise awareness.

"They've cultured all sorts of bacteria and viruses in this canal. They've even found live gonorrhea after sewage events in the canal," Swain said.

"Its been a part of where I've grown up, and I've always known that its dirty and stinky, and its got a lot of stuff going on in there," said Carroll Gardens resident Joyce Baldino.

Baldino says more needs to be done to tackle the challenge of cleanup.

Wednesday, there was a move in the right direction. Mayor Eric Adams , along with the EPA, city leaders and community members, symbolically shifted soil.

"Today we are breaking ground on the new urban infrastructure that is making it all possible," Adams said.

The mayor says it will make New York City and the Gowanus Canal more resilient, sustainable, and beautiful.

The city will install two underground sewage storage tanks along the Canal.

"This is a vital part of the superfund project that will be completed to ensure the canal is cleaned up," said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia.

The two underground tanks will work to keep 12 million gallons of sewage from overflowing into the river when it rains. A head house will shelter operating equipment, while rooftop solar panels power it.

The project also includes more than three acres of green space for recreational use. That's a huge bonus for Andrea Park, executive director of Gowanus Canal Conservancy.

"The Gowanus neighborhood is severely lacking in parks and green space and has long been disconnected from the canal itself," Park said.

Waterfront esplanades and a kayak launch are part of the project, too.

"I think that's wonderful. I walk past here everyday and I'd love to see it cleaned up," said Park Slope resident Marsh Parris.

The city will foot the bill for the project - $1.6 billion.

Both tanks should be completed by 2030. One will be known as Red Hook the other Owls Head.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Should NYC residents be charged for street parking permits? 2 Staten Island councilmen push back on the idea.
New York City, NY21 hours ago
NYC residents may soon need permits to park their cars in their neighborhoods
New York City, NY1 day ago
Mayor Eric Adams closes another migrant shelter at New York's expense
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bigger bottle refunds to garbage boats: NYC Council votes yes on batch of environmental bills
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC street parking fee to save MTA is latest money-grubbing, anti-car rip-off (opinion)
New York City, NY23 hours ago
$28 Million Apartment in NYC Has a View That Honestly Looks Fake
New York City, NY23 hours ago
NYC street vendors stage protest about new city rules and enforcement
New York City, NY2 days ago
MTA Pushes Ahead With $7.7B East Harlem Subway Extension
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Demolition Finishes at 1357 Second Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Queens assemblyman makes emergency landing on L.I. beach
Queens, NY1 day ago
Lawmakers in N.J. and N.Y. team up to take on congestion pricing
New York City, NY3 days ago
Mayor wants NYC to host 2024 Democratic National Convention
New York City, NY13 hours ago
From the UES to Astoria: My rent was doubling so I found a bigger space in a cheaper neighborhood with easy parking
New York City, NY1 day ago
In Queens, the Perfect New York Slice That’s Impossible to Fold
New York City, NY1 day ago
Manhattan Restaurant Accused of Serving Rat Soup Closed by Health Department
New York City, NY1 day ago
FDNY: Lithium-ion battery sparked deadly fire in the Bronx
Bronx, NY9 hours ago
Transport Workers Union Local 100 seeks right to strike
New York City, NY1 day ago
Street closures in place Sunday for NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Where could there be a new casino in NYC?
New York City, NY1 day ago
Excavation Begins for Rolex Headquarters Tower at 665 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
2 injured in crane collapse at Westchester construction site
Hawthorne, NY1 day ago
Legal marijuana delivery arrives in NYC
New York City, NY2 days ago
The dance between Manhattan and Brooklyn rents, following New Yorkers on the move, & more
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Hundreds of NYC school safety agent positions eliminated from Mayor Adams’ preliminary budget
New York City, NY2 days ago
Major arrests in New York City at highest point since Giuliani
New York City, NY2 days ago
Port Authority Police band performs in Midtown Bus Terminal
New York City, NY2 days ago
North Jersey beats out NYC for the hottest rental market in the US
New York City, NY2 days ago
Crisis for domestic violence victims in NYCHA housing
New York City, NY2 days ago
Armory opens grand doors to new future
New York City, NY2 days ago
YouTuber Drew Binsky makes a travel video about Hasidic Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy