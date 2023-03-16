Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers Thursday afternoon and evening

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain after 11 a.m. Thursday 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A breezy south wind will keep us milder tonight with lows in the low 40s.

CBS 2

It will be mainly dry to start Thursday, then showers will be likely for Thursday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, although some moderate pockets are expected in the evening. Rainfall amounts of around half an inch are expected.

CBS 2

Friday will start off with temperatures around freezing. With some leftover moisture around, there is a chance for some wet snow. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s.

CBS 2

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and cold day. Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits and only rise to the low teens in the afternoon. Other than some flurries, we'll be mostly dry.

Still chilly on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s, but we're expecting a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 40°

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely after 11am. High 49°

FRIDAY: Morning wet snow, then mostly cloudy and colder. High 39°