Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

U.S. postal carrier sentenced to 9 months in federal prison for mail theft

By Jeramie Bizzle,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0t5D_0lKLYvg200

Postal carrier sentenced to 9 months in federal prison for mail theft 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – A U.S. postal service employee will spend nine months in federal prison after stealing mail in 2018.

Diamante Williams, 25, of Chicago was sentenced to nine months in federal prison on March 9.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of mail theft by a U.S. Postal Service employee in March 2022. The thefts happened in March and April of 2018.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft last September.

As stated in William's plea agreement, on or about March 28, he stole mail and contents of mail from individuals living on his route in the Morgan Park neighborhood - including financial instruments.

He also admitted to stealing a check intended for a business in the amount of $1,274.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago postal worker sentenced for stealing mail
Chicago, IL3 days ago
5 Chicago men charged with meth trafficking via U.S. Postal Service
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Suspect charged after climbing into ceiling of CPD interrogation room
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Burglary crew drilled through wall to rob bank vault: FBI
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Feds: 6 people indicted in drug trafficking investigation after shipping meth from California to Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
38 stolen catalytic converters found in Chicago man’s car, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Whoops! Walgreens robber busted after leaving his wallet at the crime scene, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suburban doctor indicted on health care fraud scheme
Hoffman Estates, IL2 days ago
Police: Suburban Popeyes employees open fire on delivery driver over late order
Glenwood, IL1 day ago
Lake County felon and gang member found with ghost guns, ammunition, cocaine: police
Round Lake Park, IL2 days ago
Wives of Flores twins, who helped put drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ behind bars, to plea guilty to money laundering
Chicago, IL2 days ago
As Cook County Sees Record Opioid Overdoses, New Head of Chicago's DEA Vows to Take on Cartels
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Man Sentenced In Florida For Mail Fraud, False Tax Return With $4,606,144 Refund
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Prosecutors charge 2 men with murder, six months after deadly lakefront confrontation
Highland Park, IL2 days ago
Northwest suburban doctor accused of obtaining $796,000 in fraudulent insurance claims
Hoffman Estates, IL3 days ago
Suspect in bank robbery downtown Chicago might have robbed River North Chase the week before: FBI
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Release Full Watchdog Probe of My Son’s 2016 Death Outside Police Station, Mom Demands
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Someone Steals Your Illinois License Plate, Are You In Trouble?
Aurora, IL2 days ago
Man who spent 30 years in prison for Chicago murder he said didn’t commit released
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Four pounds of marijuana, 150 vape pens located during search
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Co-owner of LabElite COVID testing company indicted on fraud charges
Inverness, IL5 days ago
Chicago man sentenced for robbing, trying to carjack woman at suburban gas station in 2021
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police open fire after officer struck by fleeing vehicle near Museum Campus: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Teens at Cook County juvenile jail face excessive force, extreme isolation, and other civil rights abuses, watchdog finds
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Disciplinary panel says fathers' rights attorney charged unreasonable fees to clients
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Missing South Chicago Man Last Seen Leaving Hammond Workplace
Hammond, IN15 hours ago
Lamborghini Among Assets Seized from Chicago Founder of Fraudulent COVID-19 Testing Lab
Chicago, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy