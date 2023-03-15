Open in App
Fredericktown, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposal to close Bethlehem-Center School District middle school under consideration

By Shelley Bortz,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU3eT_0lKLYbGk00

Proposal to close Bethlehem-Center School District middle school under consideration 02:52

FREDERICKTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A proposal to close the only middle school in the Bethlehem-Center School District is being debated right now.

Superintendent Donald MacFann says the proposal is a no-brainer, adding the money saved could be used to improve technology and curriculum to ensure a brighter future for the students.

"It's what's best for this district. Quite frankly, it's what's best for the taxpayers and most importantly it's what's best for the students," MacFann says.

In the last five years, MacFann says enrollment in the district has dropped from around 1,300 students to now just under 1,000. The school board proposed closing the middle school, which can hold 500 students but currently only has 220.

The money saved by closing that school, MacFann says, is roughly $500,000 on maintenance and utilities.

"The benefit is going to be the educational and technology implementations that we can provide within the district with some of those savings," MacFann said.

The proposal would move the sixth graders to the elementary school and the seventh and eighth graders to the high school, creating a new junior/senior high school that would not impact staffing, according to the district.

While MacFann says feedback from the school community has been positive, KDKA-TV caught up with parents on both sides.

"It's going to be a weird transition for younger kids that are going to get placed with older kids now. I thought that was a safe middle ground. I have younger kids coming up into the elementary school, so it's a little concern they aren't going to have a middle school anymore," mother Alyssa Nipps said.

"The teachers here, just the staff and the principal, they do a great job. I think it'll be a smooth transition, Kristinia Kinder said.

It's ultimately up to the school board, MacFann says. But he said he knows the decision will be made with each student's best interest in mind.

"It's a very small school with, I'm going to be frank, very limited resources," MacFann said. "Any monetary funding, any expense that can be held back to create new revenues that can be given to these kids to assist them academically, assist them with new curriculum and new technology, it's going to be paramount to their success in years to come."

If the board passes the proposal, it would take effect next school year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bethlehem, PA newsLocal Bethlehem, PA
Crews battle 2nd alarm fire in Bethlehem
Bethlehem, PA1 day ago
‘Why do we need 3 Wawas?’: Pa. township residents decry development
Bethlehem, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lebanon County school district won’t allow Addams Family on stage, saying it promotes bad values
Lebanon, PA2 days ago
After massive fire, Elizabeth Forward students could return in April
Elizabeth, PA3 days ago
Local boy asks school board for help after family claims incessant bullying has gone unaddressed
Cherry Hill, NJ3 days ago
Doylestown Township Receives $1 Million Grant to Demolish Old Neshaminy Manor
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
University in Lackawanna County looking for students to join growing field
Scranton, PA3 days ago
Gateway School District and the community rally to help Cambridge Square fire victims recover
Monroeville, PA3 days ago
Police activity closes Pa. school district, prompts neighborhood shelter-in-place order: reports
Hatboro, PA4 days ago
Northampton Co. exec threatens to pull out of Lehigh Valley Planning Commission over HQ move
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Big changes, renovations coming to Dickson City
Dickson City, PA2 days ago
Smithfield Shelter staying open as county tries to move occupants into permanent housing
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA18 hours ago
Pa. apartment blaze displaces multiple families: reports
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Merged Excela, Butler health system lays off 13 managers
Butler, PA2 days ago
Temple/St. Luke’s Medical Students Learn Residency Assignments on Match Day, March 17
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Penn Hills first responders called to 3 crashes in 3 hours
Penn Hills, PA13 hours ago
Graduating class of Philadelphia police officers includes middle-aged recruits
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular baker, coffee roaster planning new Lehigh County sweet spot
Coopersburg, PA1 day ago
Finleyville Food Pantry looks for new home after eviction letter muddies future
Finleyville, PA1 day ago
Man accused of threats to blow up Luzerne County hospital with bomb
Hazleton, PA1 day ago
Shirts being sold to benefit family of fallen officer Sean Sluganski
Mckeesport, PA17 hours ago
Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge to remain closed until full rehab project is complete
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
3 Pennsylvania US postal workers indicted on theft charges
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
Woman found bleeding outside Fayette County bar taken to hospital
Masontown, PA1 day ago
Man sentenced for distributing ‘designer drug’
Tobyhanna, PA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy