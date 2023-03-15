Open in App
Sims 4 'infant stretching' bug terrorizes players with unusually long babies

By Lauren Morton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yInB6_0lKLTfuH00

The Sims 4's new infants update for the base game launched yesterday and I was fully expecting the bug du jour to be some kind of AI tomfoolery—infants autonomously setting fires somehow or being unintentionally eligible to "have a science baby" with their own parents or something. Like that time everyone's Sims were assholes for no reason. But no, The Sims 4 is instead experiencing an "infant stretching" epidemic.

It's exactly what you think. Here are a bunch of poor babies who've been afflicted with Slenderman legs:

M̷̢̛̠͕͕̜̞̮̦̟̩̌̅̀̿̔̈́̇͂o̸̖͉͝ţ̴̫̯͖͇͎̰͕̭͌͊̀̕h̴͈̩̳͖̦̳͒͘e̶̡̘̞̹̰̔́̄̈̔͛̌̈́̓͜ͅr̵̭̅̈̈́̊͐ ̸̢̟̱̫͖̝̘́̀́̾́͂̏I̴͎͕̣͙̖͐ ̴͈͖͐̾͌͗a̶̡̤̝͈̩͉̪̍̀̌ͅm̵̮̗͕̤̞̻̫͒̿̔̅͆͊̈̾̈́̔ ̴̼̲̙̎̑g̴̮̬͋̅͂̀̾̆̎̕͠r̸͔͔̮͚͆͊̆̎̐͆́͠o̶̤̜̝̬̣̹̫̻͊w̷̨̞̲̳̙̆̄͂̓̇͑̈̌̐͘î̸̢̛̝͈̩̱̲̦̓̌̄͝ͅͅn̴͇̪̼̪̥̳̝̣͐͊͘g̵̡̡̞̎̑́͝ from r/thesims
So... infants is going well... from r/thesims
Ah, yes. Infants from r/thesims

Players are posting bug reports for the same issue with equally distressing images over on the official EA Answers hub . Several have speculated that infants get stretchy when they autonomously attempt—or are the target of—interactions that they shouldn't have at their life stage.

Aside from the anatomical crimes, the new infants update seems to be going over well. As expected, lots of Sims 4 players on Twitch are already attempting the popular 100 babies challenge and finding themselves amusingly in over their heads with the more demanding infants and toddlers.

The infants update patch notes in full are on EA's website with a list of changes and bug fixes, though there hasn't been a hotfix for taffy leg babies yet. The next Sims 4 expansion Growing Together, with additional baby gear and some pretty expanded social simulation, will launch tomorrow, March 16th.

