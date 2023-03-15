James Gunn to direct Superman: Legacy

In a totally unsurprising move, filmmaker and co-head of DC Studios James Gunn is set to direct his own script for Superman: Legacy.

"It has been a long road to this point," Gunn tweeted. "I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then, a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who is and the choices he makes. The long and short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey."

The film was previously announced as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters , the newly announced slate of DC movies and TV shows from James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"This is really the start of the DCU," Safran said of the forthcoming film in a statement, per Deadline . "It’s not an origin story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Henry Cavill will not be reprising his role as the Man of Steel, with Gunn and Safran searching for a younger performer to play Superman.

Superman: Legacy will be released globally on July 11, 2025. If you need to catch up on the DCEU before the new slate starts, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order .