2023 Valspar Championship Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets

Scottie Scheffler grabbed hold of The Players Championship last week and never let go, winning by an insane five strokes over the field . Scheffler isn't in this week's Valspar Championship, so don't expect to see his name in our handicappers' best bets for this week.

Geoff Fienberg, Sam Eaton, Tom Jacobs, Bradley Todd and Brian Kirschner get together to give us their favorite bets for the Valspar Championship, ranging from +2200 to +150.

With such a wide-open field at the Valspar Championship , who should you be betting on to show up? Let's take a look at our Valspar Championship best bets to try and find out.

Looking for the best betting offers for this week's Valspar Championship? Then sign-up using the offers below for your chance to secure guaranteed money on your favorite PGA Tour golfers. Alternatively, claim one of our HUGE first bet offers, which will allow you to increase your stakes stress-free and allow you to win bigger on this event!

Valspar Championship Best Bets - Staff Picks

Geoff Fienberg

Gary Woodland Top 20 (+200) (Bet $100 to collect $300) Get the best odds at DraftKings now

Gary Woodland is striking the ball at a major-championship level at the moment. He continues to flash brilliance with his irons, gaining over 4 strokes against the field at The Players, in combination with quality and consistent off-the-tee performances. I'm willing to trust Gary and his non-existent putter this week at The Valspar. The course is ideal for Woodland's strength and current form, his driver and irons should lead quality chances all week long.

Here you can see, even on a more modest wager, how important it is to use odds comparison . You can get odds of +200 at DraftKings for Gary Woodland to finish in the top 20, but at BetMGM, you get odds of just +170, which is a $30 difference on your potential payout.

Sam Eaton

Justin Suh Top 20 (+180) (Bet $100 to collect $280) DraftKings has the best odds right now

I've been very impressed with Justin Suh in 2023. He's made every cut this year, has two top-10 finishes to his name and put up a 20th at the Farmers. His irons have also been scorching hot. In the last three months, he's 6th in SG in approach and 12th SG Ball striking. His driving was a little off at the Genesis, but he's normally reliable when it comes to finding the fairway. He has all the skills to excel here.

Once again you can see the importance of odds comparison . Justin Suh is +180 at DraftKings for a Top 20 but at BetMGM and Caesars, you get odds of just +150, which is again a $30 difference on your potential payout.

Tom Jacobs

Davis Riley Top 20 (+225) (Bet $100 to collect $325) Looking to tail this one? Get these odds at DraftKings now

Davis Riley’s two best chances this season come here at the Valspar, and at Colonial, so whilst he’s in the form he is, now is the time to bet him.

After finishing 29th at the Honda Classic, where he was 15th going into Sunday, Riley went on to finish 8th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is a great form line ahead of another Florida event.

I can easily forgive a missed cut at the Players and now he returns to a course he finished 2nd on last year.

Riley led going into the final round, after shooting a Saturday 62 here, and despite losing out in a playoff to Burns, the signs 12 months ago were clearly promising.

Plus money on a top 20 looks the smart bet this week, but there’s every chance he can top 10 or even win as well, so look at those markets at +400 and +4000 respectively as well.

This is the clearest case of odds comparison paying off so far. Davis Riley is as high as +225 to finish inside the top 20, and as low as +140, which is a stark difference. This means you could potentially miss out on $85 more in profit, just because you didn't shop the odds this week.

Bradley Todd

Justin Rose to win (+2200) (Bet $100 to collect $2,300) BetMGM is the place to get these odds on Rose right now

I'm dangerously confident on Justin Rose this week. He's a recent winner at Pebble Beach and he continues to look hungry for more. After missing two cuts since that win, he bounced back with a 6th place finish at The Players Championship and his stats caught my eye. He hit the ball superbly, only slightly losing strokes on the green. He's clearly a fan of Copperhead; Two 5th place finishes, an 8th and three times inside the top 20, only missing the cut twice from 11 starts. Those results show an incredible level of consistency around this course. If that isn't enough he's also won at Colonial Country Club which has tons of crossover form with the Copperhead Course. Notably Spieth and Burns have won at both tracks. Justin Rose undoubtebly has his eye on a Ryder Cup spot and given the way he's playing, I would be surprised if he wasn't involved at this point. I believe another win here will almost certainly seal the deal.

When it comes to outright odds, things become even more important. You can see here, if you do not use the odds comparison tool, that you could give up $200 in additional profit, just by betting Justin Rose at all other sportsbooks, when he is a standout +2200 at BetMGM.

Brian Kirschner

Trey Mullinax Top 40 (+150) (Bet $100 to collect $250) If you want to back Mullinax you have to go to DraftKings to get the best odds

The change to top 40 bets for this article has proven to be a profitable move as have cashed the past two weeks. This week I am looking to a 2022 PGA Tour winner in Trey Mullinax to find himself in the top 40 this week.



The 2022 Barbasol winner Championship has found some form recently as he finished top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational just two weeks ago. Trey is also just someone that I think is an extremely talented golfer that possesses elite talent off the tee. Mullinax ranks 12th in SG: OTT, 9th in SG: Ball striking, and 8th in Driving Distance in this field. He also has an 8th place finish at this event in 2018.



I think Trey’s affinity for southern Bermuda courses can lead him to make the cut and have a great finish this week at the Valspar.





When using the odds comparison grid to compare Top 40 odds you might think there is going to be very little variety in odds. For the most part that may be the case, but here with Trey Mullinax, DraftKings are offering odds of +140 for him to finish inside the Top 40 rather than the +125 the industry typically has him at. Secure an extra $25 by betting with the right sportsbook this week.