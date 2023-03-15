Machine Gun Kelly Spotted With Mystery Blonde At Hotel Bar As Megan Fox Breakup Rumors Continue To Swirl

Mega

Machine Gun Kelly might have some explaining to do. The Emo Girl singer was spotted chatting it up with a mystery blonde inside a posh hotel bar on Tuesday, days after his fiancée Megan Fox ditched her engagement ring to attend an Oscars party alone amid breakup rumors — and RadarOnline.com has the photos.

In the pictures obtained by this outlet, MGK was seen typing on his cell phone while talking to an unidentified female, who appeared to be watching him intently.

Wearing a t-shirt and a flannel, the rocker paired his laid-back look with a dark-colored baseball hat that he wore backward, letting his signature blonde locks peek out.

Mega

The woman, who he appeared to be friendly with, wore a plain white top and leather jacket for the occasion. It's unclear if they met at the bar or if they've known each other for a while — but MGK did not try to hide their interaction, which took place in the crowded bar.

The mysterious sighting went down at the Bayou & Bottle inside the Four Seasons Hotel around 5 PM — before he took the stage at this year’s Houston Livestock where he admitted his “life’s in shambles.” RadarOnline.com is told MGK’s appearance at the bar was “brief.”

We’ve reached out to MGK’s rep for comment.

Mega

The musician seemed to confirm there’s trouble in paradise with Fox, seemingly telling the Houston crowd he has nothing tying him down.

"Don't you guys kind of feel like I should just move to Texas?" he asked concertgoers. "I could do it. My life's in shambles."

Mega

MGK and Fox's pals believe a breakup announcement is on the horizon.

"They're not completely done. They're still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They're just not ready to totally call it yet," an insider told People after Fox’s solo Oscar night.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Mega

It was reported that the once-happily engaged couple was " working out their issues " with therapy. As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress caused chaos when she abruptly erased all traces of her fiancé on Instagram and shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty" in February.

Rumors swirled that he may have cheated on her with his band's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd . Fox put that speculation to bed, confirming, "there has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind."

However, it still seems like there's trouble in paradise.