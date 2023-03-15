Open in App
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

City of Denver gives bison to tribal nations

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

3 days ago

City of Denver gives bison from mountain park to tribal nations 01:50

Once again the City of Denver is giving bison from its herd near Genesee to tribal nations. In the past, the city auctioned the animals to keep the herd healthy.

In 2021, the city made the decision to give the bison to indigenous lands. In all, 35 bison were donated on Wednesday to the native tribes.

"I'm at a loss for words, it's really overwhelming. Right now our buffalo herd is going to be about 70 head now with these buffalo that we are going to be obtaining today. It's been a hard road. There are a lot of things that we've learned along the way and one of them is sustaining the land also," said Kimberly Whiteman Harjo with the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

That event will also be part of an incoming Ken Burns documentary focused on the American Buffalo. The documentary is set to be released in October.

