35 MPH Speed Limit to Start on Route 18 This Friday

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) rehabilitation project along Route 18 in East Brunswick is expected to enter phase 2 on or about Friday, March 17, 2023, says a release from the East Brunswick Police Department today.

Phase 2 involves the reduction of the speed limit on Route 18 in East Brunswick from 45 miles per hour to 35 mph for the project's duration. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays as the project will impact traffic along the Route 18 corridor. The NJDOT and its contractor, Earle Asphalt, are conducting a long-term project along Route 18 in East Brunswick, which is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

For a complete view of the NJDOT East Brunswick project, click here.

Construction updates and real-time travel information are available on the NJDOT’s traffic information website at www.511nj.org.



