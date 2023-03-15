Open in App
East Brunswick, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

35 MPH Speed Limit to Start on Route 18 This Friday

By Maureen Berzok,

3 days ago

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) rehabilitation project along Route 18 in East Brunswick is expected to enter phase 2 on or about Friday, March 17, 2023, says a release from the East Brunswick Police Department today.

Phase 2 involves the reduction of the speed limit on Route 18 in East Brunswick from 45 miles per hour to 35 mph for the project's duration. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays as the project will impact traffic along the Route 18 corridor.  The NJDOT and its contractor, Earle Asphalt, are conducting a long-term project along Route 18 in East Brunswick, which is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

For a complete view of the NJDOT East Brunswick project, click here.

Construction updates and real-time travel information are available on the NJDOT’s traffic information website at www.511nj.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuEo0_0lKL9CXP00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Galena Road in New Britain Township Will Be Closed on Weekdays Through April
New Britain, PA1 day ago
Neglia Engineering Provides Update at Hasbrouck Heights Council March Meeting
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ18 hours ago
NJMVC Mobile Inspection Unit to be Parked in Somerville March 31
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
Pre-Fab Construction Will Speed Elevation of Roxbury Railroad Trestle
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Major Construction Work to Impact Morristown Traffic Starting March 23rd - Enbridge Pipeline Renovation
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Friday, March 17: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago
Hit-and-Run Accident on Christopher Columbus Drive Leaves Electric Scooter Rider Injured
Jersey City, NJ22 hours ago
ROUTE 208 CRASH: Overdosed Driver, Passenger Revived With Narcan After SUV Rams Overpass Wall
Wyckoff, NJ1 day ago
Wall police seeking witnesses in serious motor vehicle crash on Route 138
Wall Township, NJ1 day ago
Jersey City Hit and Run Under Investigation
Jersey City, NJ15 hours ago
This Month in Wayne History- Hamburg Turnpike is Incorporated
Wayne, NJ22 hours ago
Sicklerville Man Killed Friday Night on Camden's Fairview Street
Sicklerville, NJ14 hours ago
Wildflower Gardens Expanded on Ampere Parkway
East Orange, NJ11 hours ago
Rahway River Watershed Association Sponsoring Green Infrastructure 101 Event
Rahway, NJ18 hours ago
Residents Concerned About Health and Safety Concerns, Lights, Noise in Signature Aquisitions Warehouse Application
Bridgewater, NJ2 days ago
Unused Snow Days to Extend Spotswood School District's Spring Break and Memorial Day Weekend
Spotswood, NJ1 day ago
Child seriously hurt in Wall crash involving allegedly intoxicated driver, officials say
Wall Township, NJ21 hours ago
Summit Police Seek Public's Assistance in Identifying Vehicle Involved in Early-Morning Hit-and-Run
Summit, NJ19 hours ago
Fast Play Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Middlesex County
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Doylestown Teenager Dies in Overnight Boating Accident in the Poconos
Doylestown, PA13 hours ago
Hackensack Hires Five New Firefighters Thanks to Federal SAFER Grant.
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Denies Jefferson Ave Application
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
NYC high school students to receive municipal IDs and discounted ferry rides: report
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Local Business Offers to Remove Dead Ash Trees in Paramus at No Cost to Borough
Paramus, NJ1 day ago
Essex County Dedicates Upgraded Eagles Field in Cedar Grove in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Cedar Grove, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy