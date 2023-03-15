Open in App
Texas State
CBS DFW

Severe weather possible across North Texas Thursday

By Dominic Brown,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I32fq_0lKKzodZ00

North Texas under enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday 03:28

(CBSNewsTexas.com) – As we move through this Wednesday, enjoy the calm before the storm.

We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening. It will also be a bit breezy today. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph.  Tonight, low temperatures will only reach the low 60s because of the breezy south winds we're expecting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2LoZ_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas

Then, tomorrow, let's stay weather aware. Thursday is a weather alert for the potential for strong to severe storms to develop in parts of North Texas along a dry line and an approaching cold front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AES0g_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded its threat for severe weather for parts of North Texas Thursday. In fact, several areas, including the Metroplex, are under an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3) for severe weather. That means we really need to be on alert, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFKI6_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLKw1_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKHgv_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas

We'll likely have two waves of showers and storms. For Thursday morning, some showers and isolated storms will be possible. A strong storm can't be ruled out, even by late morning toward midday.

The bulk of the action will likely arrive in the second wave by afternoon, during that afternoon/evening commute, as the cold front gets closer to our area from the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oiz0I_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQaLy_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas

The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes. But large hail 2" in diameter, for now, is the biggest of our threats. Some localized flooding will be possible underneath any heavy showers. Most of this activity should clear the area closer to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Thursday with a lingering shower possible south of I-20 overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HD7TN_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytn09_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas

High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s Thursday, then much cooler weather pushes in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUmRj_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas
CBS News Texas

On Friday (St. Patrick's Day), morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Highs will reach the lower 50s. We could have a lingering shower or two Friday morning, mainly south of I-20. A sleet pellet or two could be mixed in with the rain. Otherwise, we'll see gradual clearing. Friday will also be windy, with gusts to 35-40 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Hxbb_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlPIT_0lKKzodZ00
CBS News Texas

By Saturday morning, even colder weather is expected. Morning temperatures will be close to freezing, especially for communities north of Highway 380. Otherwise, at DFW Airport, expect morning temperatures around 36 degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

We'll start our Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 30s. A few showers are possible early next week.

