Grand Prairie, TX
CBS DFW

Officials condemn racist language used in video from Grand Prairie high school

By Alex Keller,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DC0xJ_0lKKzhSU00

Disturbing video shows racism on full display at Grand Prairie ISD school 02:53

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Grand Prairie Independent School District's superintendent promised to "rigorously investigate" a video obtained earlier this week that showed a disturbing display of racism at a high school.

The video, which was taken at Dubiski High School, shows several student saying the n-word out loud in front of other students and writing the slur on a banner with the word hate next to it. Over the 36 second clip, the slur is spelled out and repeated several times.

GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis said in a statement on March 14 that the video was not representative of the school or district. She promised a full investigation once staff return from Spring Break next week.

"Let me be very clear, we do not condone the language or the behavior that is portrayed in this video," Ellis said. "We will rigorously investigate this situation and hold those involved accountable."

GPISD Board President Gloria Carillo also issued a statement stating she felt "troubled and disheartened by the offensive video posted recently by some of our students."

"As a community representative, and President of the GPISD Board of Trustees, I know that video does not represent Dubiski Career High School or the Grand Prairie ISD," she continued.

"I have full confidence that our Superintendent and her staff will fully investigate this matter and take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable."

