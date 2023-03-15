“Maeve’s mom:” Rebecca Lobo is now a fan in the stands watching her daughter play for state finalist Northwest Catholic

Rebecca Lobo is just like any other mom in the stands at a Northwest Catholic game.

Her daughter, Maeve Rushin, is a 6-foot-1 junior for the Lions, who will play Kolbe Cathedral in the Class S championship game either Saturday or Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena at a time to be determined.

“It’s the same as watching her play any other time of year – but worse,” Lobo said Monday after the Class S semifinal game where Northwest Catholic beat Somers, 65-56. “I’ve been nervous all day for her. It’s so much harder than playing, it’s so much harder than coaching – you just have no control and you want the best for your kid.

“I’m a wreck. I try to be silent. I don’t always succeed. I was pretty good this game.”

Maeve had five points and three blocks in the game against Somers. She said she doesn’t really feel pressure as the basketball-playing daughter of one of the state’s most well-known women’s basketball players.

“I don’t think there’s too much pressure,” Maeve said. “I think it’s good I have her to give me good advice and to support me.”

Northwest Catholic coach Alison Connors said Lobo has been supportive.

“She’ll offer advice and it’s nice to hear,” she said. “But at the same time, she’s Maeve’s mom.”

East Hampton, Valley to meet in all-Shoreline final

East Hampton and Valley Regional will play in an all-Shoreline Conference game for the Class M title either Saturday or Sunday.

East Hampton has beaten Valley twice this season, 74-50 on Dec. 20 and 44-39 Feb. 3. The two did not play each other in the Shoreline Conference tournament championship, won by East Hampton.

“There’s pros and cons but I think playing East Hampton is good closure for us,” Valley Regional senior guard Abby Bradbury said. “We didn’t get to play them in the conference championship so I’m glad we get to play them in the state championship.”

This is the first time East Hampton has been in the final since 1985; Valley hasn’t been since 1999, when the Warriors beat Canton for the Class S title.

“We lost to East Hampton in the beginning of the year and that was tough but the girls learned from it,” Valley Regional coach Jaimie Bickelhaupt said. “Then we played at East Hampton and we were up the whole game and we made some really bad decisions with less than four minutes left and again we learned from that film and I think they’re ready for this weekend.”

East Hampton coach Shaun Russell said it didn’t matter who his team played, but admits there’s a benefit to another rematch.

“Having some familiarity takes a little edge off in preparation for the kids. They’re able to visualize the people. The game plans, scouting reports, they’re able to visualize it.”

Mercy’s seniors have come a long way

Mercy’s seniors played a lot of varsity minutes three years ago as freshmen and struggled. In 2020, the Tigers went 9-11 in the regular season and as the 25th seed in Class LL, got knocked out of the tournament in the first round by Glastonbury before COVID-19 shut everything down.

Now, they’re seniors and will play No. 6-seeded New London for the Class MM championship on Saturday or Sunday at a time to be determined at Mohegan Sun.

“They were not varsity ready then,” Mercy coach Tim Kohs said. “They would have been a really good JV team.

“We had eight freshmen come in that year and [several] of them started every varsity game and played JV because we had no numbers. They took their lumps. Last year they were 19-6 and this year they were 20-6 so they’ve taken a step up every year. It’s been a good group to work with.”

Senior Ava Giansiracusa had 17 points in the semifinal win over Hand. Her senior teammate, Sophie Hedge, scored all seven of her points in the final quarter of the 50-27 victory.

Avery Kohs, Tim’s daughter, who scored nine points against Hand, is another of the seniors.

E.O. Smith relies on seniors

E.O. Smith had three 6-1 seniors, before one, Madeline Greene, tore her ACL playing soccer.

But even without Greene, Bella Mallory, Maddy Hughes, both 6-1, and senior Lilli Clark, at 5-9, have boosted E.O. Smith to its first state championship game since 2012. The Panthers will face Pomperaug for the Class L title either Saturday or Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“You’re looking at what we felt would be one of the best frontcourts in the CCC – Bella Malloy, Maddy Hughes, who’s the most versatile player on our team, and Lilli Clark, who plays with her heart,” E.O. Smith coach Mary Roickle said. “Madeline is our cheerleader who would have been one of the first kids off the bench as a 6-1 post player.

“They have the basketball skills, the athletic skills, but the biggest thing are the intangibles – their leadership has been stellar, this year in particular. They have a mission, they created the mission and they call the mission “The Ring.” The goal is still out there and attainable.”

The Panthers rallied from a 19-point first half deficit in the Class L semifinal game against Holy Cross to win, 66-60.

“Me, Lilli and Bella have been playing together for years now,” Hughes said. “We want to finish out strong.”