Philadelphia, PA
WUSL Power 99

Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox Returning To Eagles On 'Hometown Discount': Report

By Jason Hall,

3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is reportedly returning to the team on a "hometown discount," spurning "more lucrative offers" from other teams, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN 's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (March 15).

"Six-time Pro-Bowl DT Fletcher Cox is returning to the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, per sources. Eagles get the “hometown discount” as he turned down more lucrative offers,"

Cox, 32, has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Eagles after being selected at No. 12 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Mississippi State standout was a member of Philadelphia's first and only Super Bowl championship team, as well as being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2018, a three-time second-team All-Pro in 2014, 2015 and 2017, a six-time Pro Bowler from 2015 to 2020 and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Cox enters his 12th NFL season with 486 career tackles, 65.0 sacks, 85 tackles for loss, 156 QB hits, 15 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, 14 pass deflections and three defensive touchdowns. The 32-year-old recorded 43 tackles, 7.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while starting in all 17 of the Eagles' regular season games in 2022, as well as six tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss during the team's playoff run, which resulted in a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

