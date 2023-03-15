Open in App
NewsOne

Coppin State Fires Basketball Coach Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

By Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice,

3 days ago

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty

A fter six seasons as the head basketball coach at Coppin State University, Juan Dixon will not be returning to the position next season, CBS Sports reported .

The Baltimore-based historically Black college made the announcement through Coppin State Athletic Director Derek Carter.

“After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program and performance, we feel a change of leadership is necessary moving forward,” Carter said in a brief statement. “We wish Juan and his family the best for the future. We thank him for his time at Coppin.”

Dixon’s firing came after a disappointing season that saw the team finish with 23 losses against just nine wins. Two seasons ago, Dixon steered the Eagles to a regular season championship in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Chances are that Dixon, who is also known for being featured on the Real Housewives of Potomac reality television series, was fired for more than just an abysmal record.

A lawsuit was filed last year against the school alleging that a former assistant coach on Dixon’s staff sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself.

Dixon is directly named in the lawsuit and accused of not taking immediate action following the allegations made against Lucian Brownlee, a former guard who served as Director of Player Development and Director of Basketball Operations.

According to the Baltimore Brew , the lawsuit also alleges rampant drug use on the team, something Dixon allegedly “indicated that he was helpless to address… in any meaningful way.”

The school is now looking to hire its eighth head basketball coach in men’s program history.

Over Dixon’s tenure, the Eagles amassed a record of 51-131 overall including that glaring 9-23 record this past season. He was named head coach at Coppin State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the University of the District of Columbia women’s basketball team for two seasons.

A native of Baltimore, Dixon led the University of Maryland Terrapins to the NCAA Championship in 2002. Despite never becoming a great NBA player, Dixon was great in college. A smooth shot and a strong determination to win helped him become a great tournament player despite his size. He is the only player in NCAA history to accumulate 2,000 points, 300 steals and 200 three-point field goals.

The post Coppin State Fires Basketball Coach Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit appeared first on NewsOne .

