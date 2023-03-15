The Fashion World Won’t Be The Same Post Law Roach’s Retirement

Celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach shocked the fashion world March 14 after unexpectedly announcing his retirement. The self-proclaimed “image architect” has sustained a long career producing looks for some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

In addition to being Zendaya’s most relied-on stylist, Law’s fashionable finesse has masterfully styled Anya Taylor Joy, Celine Dion, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer and many, many more.

In a message shared on Instagram, the 44-year-old fashion tastemaker said that his “cup is empty.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️” Law penned underneath a post that read, “Retired.”

Law received the CFDA’s first-ever “Stylist of the Year Award” in 2022, shortly after making TIME100’s Next list of emerging leaders. In 2021, the stylist became the first Black person named The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Stylist of the Year.

Law’s exit comes after a clip of him—seemingly denied a reserved front-row seat next to Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show—went viral on Twitter and TikTok.

The stylist reflected on his experience in the fashion industry in a July 2022 interview with Jason Lee. The Chicago native explained that his fearless approach stems from being a “self-made” Black visionary in the industry.

‘You can’t talk to me any kind of way, and you can’t treat me any kind of way. I’m commanding a certain kind of respect and if you’re not giving me that, we’re going to have a problem. I’m not afraid of this industry because I’m Black, I’m from the hood [and] I can always go back. I’ll always make money, I can always be successful,” Law said.

“I’m not afraid to go toe-to-toe with a publicist, or an agent or a manager because I don’t feel like I need [them]. Because [they] never didn’t anything for me anyway… I owe nobody sh-t in this industry.”

