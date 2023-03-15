Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers 2023 NFL draft target: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

By Gavino Borquez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Er36K_0lKKnqRb00

Over the next month, we will look at a handful of draft prospects leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.

With the Chargers having needs at various positions, we will do our best to evaluate the players that we feel fit the team precisely.

Today, I take a look at Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 215

Hometown: Tucson, AZ

Career: Winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award. Ranks fourth all-time in Longhorn history with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns (33 rushing, eight receiving). Unanimous All-American in 2022.

Stats

One-Liner

Despite lacking elite speed, Robinson is an impressive athlete who plays with tremendous tenacity, and with his outstanding footwork, balance, instincts, and proficiency in the passing game, he has the makings of a future star.

Strengths

Plays with excellent vision, natural instincts, feel for blockers and where holes will come open…Does a good job of pressing holes to force decisions. Has explosive acceleration to slice into openings and defenders at contact…Great bend and lateral agility to put foot in ground to get into the second level…Solid lower-body strength and balance to keep his feet moving and run through tackles…Excellent hands and body control in the passing game, runs smooth routes, dangerous on wheel routes….High IQ to pick up blitzers.

Weaknesses

Speed is good, but it isn’t elite…Is sufficient as a blocker in pass protection, but will need to improve his anchor…Tendency to carry the ball loose at times…Hefty workload in college, has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons.

Red Flags

N/A

Fit Likelihood

High

Grade

1st

Highlights

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Recruiting expert casts new crystal ball for four-star teammates in Penn State’s favor
State College, PA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The latest 2023 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Colts trading up for a QB
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Which remaining 49ers free agents could be re-signed?
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO11 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
2023 Detroit Lions defensive depth chart prediction
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC12 hours ago
24 former Chiefs players who are still free agents
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Contract details for Bills QB Kyle Allen
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Reactions from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Pro Day attended by all 32 NFL teams
Iowa City, IA2 hours ago
Jakobi Meyers named questionable fit for the Raiders
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
4 players who could make sense for Chiefs in next wave of free agency
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Could Chiefs take a flier on veteran NFL offensive lineman D.J. Fluker?
Kansas City, MO56 minutes ago
Former Bills OL Jon Feliciano now onto 49ers
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-Virginia Tech game
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
What the Brandin Cooks trade might mean for the Broncos
Denver, CO4 hours ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Projecting Commanders' offensive line depth chart after 1st week of free agency
Washington, DC5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy