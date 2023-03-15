Chargers 2023 NFL draft target: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Over the next month, we will look at a handful of draft prospects leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.

With the Chargers having needs at various positions, we will do our best to evaluate the players that we feel fit the team precisely.

Today, I take a look at Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 215

Hometown: Tucson, AZ

Career: Winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award. Ranks fourth all-time in Longhorn history with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns (33 rushing, eight receiving). Unanimous All-American in 2022.

Stats

One-Liner

Despite lacking elite speed, Robinson is an impressive athlete who plays with tremendous tenacity, and with his outstanding footwork, balance, instincts, and proficiency in the passing game, he has the makings of a future star.

Strengths

Plays with excellent vision, natural instincts, feel for blockers and where holes will come open…Does a good job of pressing holes to force decisions. Has explosive acceleration to slice into openings and defenders at contact…Great bend and lateral agility to put foot in ground to get into the second level…Solid lower-body strength and balance to keep his feet moving and run through tackles…Excellent hands and body control in the passing game, runs smooth routes, dangerous on wheel routes….High IQ to pick up blitzers.

Weaknesses

Speed is good, but it isn’t elite…Is sufficient as a blocker in pass protection, but will need to improve his anchor…Tendency to carry the ball loose at times…Hefty workload in college, has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons.

Red Flags

N/A

Fit Likelihood

High

Grade

1st

Highlights