The Pirates and Penguins may have found a new home for streaming rights

By Liam O Hara,

3 days ago

The Penguins and Pirates could have a new home if Warner Brother Discovery walks away from the regional sports network business.

A source tells The Athletic the New England Sports Network (NESN), owned by Fenway Sports Group, could step in.

Fenway Sports Group are also the newly recent owners of the Penguins, in addition to the Boston Red Sox and English Premier League side Liverpool.

NESN is already responsible for streaming both an NHL and MLB team in the Boston Bruins and the FSG owned Red Sox.

It would be a common sense move for FSG to pursue the Pittsburgh sports market as it gives them direct control of adverts and systems of the Penguins instead of sourcing out to a third-party streamer.

This would put the Pirates in a good position too, with so many other teams around the league being left with potentially no options for a network at the start of the season.

Accessible streaming will also be a bonus for each team, with NESN having a direct streaming option instead of a cable package option for consumers like AT&T SportsNet had.

With many of the four teams playing games at similar times, they may just source out and rebrand the AT&T SportsNet team after buying it out.

WBD still has until March 31st to exit as right holders for streaming the Pirates and Penguins, so it’ll be an intriguing situation to come.

