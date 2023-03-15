Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Oklahoma City bombing figure’s son guilty in Nevada robbery

By KEN RITTER,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhfTU_0lKKf30H00
1 of 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The troubled son of imprisoned Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols pleaded guilty Wednesday in Las Vegas to kidnapping and armed robbery in a case that will get him at least five years in a Nevada prison.

Joshua Isaac Nichols and a co-defendant, George William Moya III, each took plea deals that avoided trial next month in Clark County District Court on felony charges in a February 2020 attack on a man in suburban Henderson.

Moya, 27, pleaded guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon and is expected to receive a sentence of four to 15 years in state prison.

Nichols, 40, could end up serving more than 17 years in prison, according to his written plea agreement.

Both men remained jailed Wednesday, although Nichols’ plea deal allows him to post $50,000 bail to be released on high-level electronic monitoring pending sentencing June 14.

“We are satisfied with the outcome, and Joshua is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family,” Augustus Claus, Nichols’ defense attorney, told The Associated Press.

Moya’s attorney, Michael Printy, did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

Nichols, now 40, moved with his mother to Las Vegas after she divorced Terry Nichols years before the April 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

Terry Nichols, 65, is serving multiple lifetime federal prison sentences without the possibility of parole for helping Timothy McVeigh carry out the bombing. McVeigh was executed in 2001.

Joshua Nichols has been arrested and convicted several times over the years in Nevada, and previously served prison time for felony convictions dating to 2005 including armed assault, vehicle theft and resisting a police officer. He has in the past acknowledged receiving treatment for drug abuse.

In Wednesday’s case, Nichols and Moya were accused of luring a 67-year-old jeweler to a vacant home in Henderson and robbing him at gunpoint of cash, jewelry, clothing and a cellphone.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Oklahoma City bomber’s son pleads guilty to robbing jeweler of $1,700 at gunpoint
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Woman accused of threatening employees’ lives during southwest Las Vegas robbery, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police search for individuals accused of stealing merchandise from southwest Las Vegas store
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Body cam footage shows Oklahoma police captain arrested for DUI: ‘Turn the camera off, please’
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting, police say
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
DEADline: Oklahoma Mother Found In Shallow Grave
Norman, OK3 days ago
Nevada Woman Died of Heat Stress While Waiting for Air Conditioning to Be Fixed, Family Claims in Lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Twin toddlers drown in NW Oklahoma City family swimming pool
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
‘I pray that you cry out for God on more days than you don’t’: Emotions run high after Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2021 triple murder
Chickasha, OK3 days ago
OKCPD: 2 children dead after drowning
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Unlicensed, allegedly impaired Las Vegas driver collided with car head-on at 90 mph in 35-mph zone: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
The Most Expensive House for Sale in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Henderson police, SWAT at barricade scene near Pacific Avenue, Van Wagenen Street
Henderson, NV3 days ago
2 18-Month-Olds Dead In Apparent Drowning In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Harrah man accused of hitting stepson and putting cigarettes out in his mouth
Harrah, OK4 days ago
Remains Found In Burned Home In Lincoln County
Stroud, OK3 days ago
Man convicted of killing young mother, unborn child sentenced to life without parole
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
‘They failed at every level for her:’ Family sues after 82-year-old aunt dies in 120-degree home
Henderson, NV3 days ago
Body not discovered for 23 days at Las Vegas airport; whistleblower talks garage security
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
There’s Fire At Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, But Don’t Worry
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Oklahoma has big 3rd quarter to advance over Portland, 85-63
Norman, OK9 hours ago
Woman dies days after being hit in southwest Las Vegas retail parking lot
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Robbers Use Magic To Steal From CVS Store
Waterford, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy