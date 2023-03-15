Jennifer Lopez Accused Of Using Filter To Fake Flawless Skin While Showcasing 'Ben' Necklace: Photo

mega

Even when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are miles apart, the singer always keeps her man close to heart, revealing in an Instagram video that she has a delicate gold necklace that sports a heart pendant and the actor's name in letter charms.

The mom-of-two showed off the jewelry in a Tuesday, March 15, post, where she sported a makeup-free face and was wearing just a towel.

"I just jumped out of the shower," the star told fans before explaining she's seeing great results from using That JLo Glow Serum. While the 53-year-old's face did look flawless, followers accused the bombshell of faking her complexion by using a filter.

"I love JLO but this video is still has filter 😂," one viewer noted, while another commented, "Did anyone see the filter change when she passed her hand around her face in the beginning of the video?"

"This woman will legit use a filter on her video and then try to hock a cheap skincare product as the reason for her 'natural glow,'" said a third.

This isn’t the first time the Shades of Blue alum has been called out for filtering, as just last month, a social media user shared an unedited TikTok ad of Lopez that had a filter glitch, allowing people to see her skin with fine lines and other imperfections.

Fans were particularly peeved since she touts her skincare products for achieving such a gorgeous look.

In the past, the "I'm Real" crooner insisted her envious looks came courtesy of a simple but strict regimen.

"One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day," she told one outlet. "They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from the time I was 22 years old."

"The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference," she insisted, adding she also gets plenty of sleep to stay looking fresh. "Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you’re unhappy, if your skin’s not healthy … you can’t cover it up."