MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 3-seed Eden Prairie Eagles defeated the Centennial Cougars 78-57 in the Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday at Williams Arena.

Centennial's Marisa Frost led all scorers in the game with X.

Annika Anderson led Eden Prairie with 12 points. Molly Lentz contributed 10 points.

The first eight minutes of the game played to a score of 14-14, but the Eagles went on a 27-9 run for the remainder of the half. Ten turnovers undid the Cougars during the run, and the Eagles were hot from deep, shooting 4-of-8.

The Eagles finished the first half 5-of-10 from 3-point range, and they finished 9-of-18 on the game.

The Eagles continued to dominate in the second half. Anderson and Lentz combined for 13 points over the opening six minutes of the second half for a commanding 60-30 lead.

Eden Prairie will play No. 2-seed St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 4A semifinals on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.

The Eagles fell to the Knights in the two previous meetings this season. The Knights won 97-92 on January 20 and 67-61 on February 13.