Open in App
Malden, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqpnB_0lKKZF4y00

Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man 00:31

MALDEN - A Boston man originally wanted for stealing a dead man's car is now wanted for murder.

Police have issued a warrant for 33-year-old Dion Smith and are actively looking for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoGGR_0lKKZF4y00
Dion Smith. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Police said they believe he killed 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert back in December. His body was not found until February. The medical examiner said Gilbert had been stabbed more than 30 times.

Investigators don't think the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information should call the Malden Police Department.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Arrests made in police chase starting in Brockton and ending in Milton
Brockton, MA23 hours ago
DA: Boston man arraigned on murder charge for deadly shooting outside Slade’s restaurant
Boston, MA1 day ago
17-year-old charged for possession of loaded gun
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect sought after fatal late-night shooting in Lawrence, Massachusetts
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Boston man tried to throw wheelchair-bound wife into water near harbor, officials say
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Man fatally shot in late-night shooting in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Boston Police Arrest Stephen Freeman of Boston for Murder
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police seeking public’s help in locating teenage girl from Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Fatal Shooting: Man Accused Of Slaying At Boston Bar Held Without Bail, DA Says
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston police announce arrest in connection with deadly double shooting
Boston, MA2 days ago
Man Arrested in Connection With Double Shooting in Roxbury
Boston, MA2 days ago
Jury deliberating fate of man accused of killing lover’s husband
Methuen, MA1 day ago
Essex County DA Confirms Shooting Death of Man Late Friday Night in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Arrests made after car chase ends in front yard in Milton
Milton, MA1 day ago
Boston Police Investigating Shots Fired in Roxbury Friday Evening
Boston, MA1 day ago
Murder arrest warrant issued after 79-year-old Mass. man discovered with 30-plus stab wounds
Malden, MA3 days ago
Three arrested following police pursuit in Massachusetts
Milton, MA17 hours ago
Police: Machete-wielding juvenile arrested after slashing Lowell mail carrier
Lowell, MA2 days ago
Letter carrier slashed with machete in Lowell, suspect arrested
Lowell, MA2 days ago
Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing
Boston, MA3 days ago
Police investigation underway in Nubian Square in Roxbury
Boston, MA5 hours ago
GoFundMe created for Brockton family of 14-year-old boy shot dead; mother injured
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Police looking for missing 12-year-old from Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
Cambridge hires third party to review police department after fatal shooting of college student
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
Owner of Boston-area pizza chain accused of abusing employees, faces federal charge
Boston, MA2 days ago
Suspect in cold case murder accused of making threats from behind bars
Bedford, MA3 days ago
Plymouth County School experiences shooting death of one student, stabbing of another within two days
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Boston man arrested for threatening MBTA passengers with his pet rat
Boston, MA2 days ago
Student, 17, Stabbed at Brockton School, Fellow Student Faces Attempted Murder Charge
Brockton, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy