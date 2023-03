The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire at a high-rise in Jacksonville Beach.

Crews responded Wednesday night to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive.

At least one person was injured as a result of the fire, JFRD said.

