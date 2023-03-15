Browns Lose OL Depth to the Cardinals in Free Agency
By Brandon Little,
3 days ago
Cleveland Browns will have to find more offensive line help in 2023 as OL Hjalte Froholdt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals are bringing in a former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman. Hjalte Froholdt is signing a two-year deal with the Cardinals, according to a release by the Cardinals.
Froholdt showed some versatility with the Browns last year as he started in the NFL for the first time, garnering six starts with the Browns. Between center and right guard, Froholdt appeared in a total of 17 games.
Back in 2020, Froholdt got his first eight games in the NFL in with the New England Patriots. Froholdt played exactly half of the Browns total offensive snaps in 2022 with 592.
Froholdt is 26 years old and comes from Denmark, he played his college ball at Arkansas and was undrafted. The Browns have lost DT Taven Bryan and QB Jacoby Brissett as well today in free agency.
