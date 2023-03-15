'I Outshined You': Chet Hanks Fires Back At Eric André's Claims About Him Wreaking Havoc On-Set

APEX / MEGA; MEGA

Chet Hanks refused to sit by idly after being put on blast in a recent interview given by Eric André , claiming it was likely because he "outshined" the comedian on the set of his own production, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"@ericf---ingandre had no idea you were such a p---," Chet wrote in his first Instagram Stories post about the subject on March 14, later sharing a video and other messages.

Chet, the 32-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson , was booked to appear in the upcoming sixth season of The Eric Andre Show , but André told Rolling Stone that Chet did nothing but wreak havoc, claiming "we edited out all his bulls---."

"[Chet] stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back," the television personality alleged, claiming it was hard for them to stay on task.

"He's not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?" André continued, referring to the Castaway actor's other son shared with ex-wife Samantha Lewes .

He also claimed Chet "tried to sleep with Ziwe," seemingly referring to comedian Ziwe Fumudoh .

"He broke our crew," the stand-up comic alleged about Chet. "It felt like Rust . He broke us down... He is ... emotionally disturbed."

André was talking about the western film Rust , which has been at the center of controversy since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed on-set when a prop gun was fired in October 2021. Alec Baldwin , who was handling the prop gun at the time, has since pleaded not guilty after being hit with an involuntary manslaughter charge.

The armorer responsible for weapons on set also faces manslaughter charges.

Chet fired back at André in a follow-up video and said he was ready to set the record straight about his experience.

"Here's what happened with the Eric André s---. So Eric André invites me on his show," he began.

"I had never seen it before, so I started watching episodes ," Chet said. "I see that it's, like, really on some, like, weird, like, outlandish, troll s---, so I'm like, 'Alright, cool, I'll match that energy .'"

"At one point, he has a dude come and jump a dirt bike on the stage. Well, they must not have known that I ride dirt bikes 'cause I put that s--- up [and started] riding it around the set," Chet explained. "And everyone's like, 'No no no no! Don't do that! You can get hurt!' I popped a little wheelie and put the bike down."

"He must just not have liked the fact I f---ing outshined you on your own f---ing show, and honestly, when I was on there, the dude seemed shook 'cause when I came out and sat down, he seemed, like, genuinely nervous."

"There's a lot of f---ing weirdos in Hollywood , and I think you are one of them," he added. "I thought you were funny and cool, but it turns out you're just a p----, dude. That's what's up."

André refused to back down either, denying Chet's claims and daring him to take a DNA test to prove Tom is his father.