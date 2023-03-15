Open in App
Darius Rucker Posts Cryptic Hint On TikTok: 'You’ll Know Soon'

By Kelly Fisher,

3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Darius Rucker might have dropped a hint as he readies his next studio album. The country giant posted a clip on his social media channels on Wednesday afternoon (March 15), singing: “Let’s drink what’s left of this bottle of wine/ Move a little closer til the sparks start flying.”

“Hey Darius! What are you singing?” asks an off-camera voice, and Rucker replies with a smile, “wouldn’t you like to know.” He added in his caption, with a wink: “You’ll know soon 😉.”

The sneak peek comes as Rucker is putting the final touches on his forthcoming project, Carolyn’s Boy , named in honor of his late mother. Rucker’s seventh solo studio album will follow previews that the country artist previously released, including “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn,” featuring America’s Got Talent fan-favorites, Chapel Hart . More new music is expected to release soon, his record label confirmed earlier this week.

Rucker, who is also known for his iconic music with Hootie & the Blowfish, announced on Monday (March 13) that he’s hitting the road this summer with Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors and Drew Green . Tickets to the “Starting Fires Tour” will go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 17). See the dates here .

