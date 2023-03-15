Open in App
AllLakers

Lakers News: Rockets Big Man Returning From Injury to Face LA on Wednesday Night

By Noah Camras,

3 days ago

Everyone gets healthy against the Lakers.

The Houston Rockets are taking on the Los Angeles Lakes on Wednesday, so you knew they were going to get healthy. Rockets starting center Alperen Sengun, who missed the team's last game against Boston with a groin injury, is healthy and in the lineup to face the Lakers — because, of course.

Sengun has been solid all year for the Rockets, averaging 14.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for Houston this season. The big man should have a field day against the Lakers, who will be playing without their lone healthy center in Anthony Davis since it's the second night of a back-to-back . Big man Mo Bamba remains out for the foreseeable future , and, of course, so does LeBron James .

Wenyen Gabriel is likely to start at center, with Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura filling in there, as well. Man, the Lakers really need to add another big man .

The Lakers will be looking to get back to .500 for the first time since they started the season 0-0, and would love to take advantage of a tanking Rockets team. However, this will be no easy game, especially on the second night of a back-to-back and without their star in Davis.

The Lakers will have to stay hot from deep like they were in the first half of Tuesday's game if they want to leave Houston with a much-needed victory .

