Lakers News: Rockets Big Man Returning From Injury to Face LA on Wednesday Night
By Noah Camras,
3 days ago
Everyone gets healthy against the Lakers.
The Houston Rockets are taking on the Los Angeles Lakes on Wednesday, so you knew they were going to get healthy. Rockets starting center Alperen Sengun, who missed the team's last game against Boston with a groin injury, is healthy and in the lineup to face the Lakers — because, of course.
The Lakers will be looking to get back to .500 for the first time since they started the season 0-0, and would love to take advantage of a tanking Rockets team. However, this will be no easy game, especially on the second night of a back-to-back and without their star in Davis.
