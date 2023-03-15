Open in App
RamDigest

Rams Don't Tender QB Bryce Perkins; Time in LA Over?

By Zach Dimmitt,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4000B5_0lKKQCgG00

Bryce Perkins was playing on a two-year, $1.49 million deal, a number the Los Angeles Rams apparently would like to see go down should they retain him.

The Los Angeles Rams won't be tendering quarterback Bryce Perkins, per reports Wednesday from NFL Network.

Perkins, who is officially a restricted free agent with the start of the new league year beginning Wednesday, could've been retained on a tender worth over $2.6 million after a season that saw him receive his first significant NFL action and first-career start.

However, despite now having the option to sign with another team, though the Rams would have the ability to match a potential contract, LA is "open to bringing him back at a lower price," per the report.

Perkins was playing on a two-year, $1.49 million deal, a number the Rams apparently would like to see go down should they retain him.

LA's late-season surprise Baker Mayfield is now set to head to Tampa Bay after reports indicated Wednesday that he'll be signing with the Bucs. This potentially makes Perkins' value grow as a backup behind a quarterback in Matthew Stafford that is coming off an injury-filled season.

John Wolford remains on the team as well and would compete with Perkins for the QB2 role should he return.

In five appearances this past season and one start, Perkins went 19 of 34 passing for 161 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also added 19 carries for 90 yards.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buccaneers agree to terms with Super Bowl-winning DT
Tampa, FL16 hours ago
Falcons DB Jessie Bates III Reveals Role in Atlanta Defense
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
NFL rumors: Raiders considering former first-round pick for QB room
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Why Webb is ‘super excited’ Jimmy G is Raiders new QB
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Buccaneers Sign Veteran Running Back in Attempt to Retool Backfield
Tampa, FL2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints on Air (Video)
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
KJ Henry Looks to Improve NFL Draft Stock
Clemson, SC18 hours ago
Jason Kelce Has Hilarious Description for Rams Star DT Aaron Donald
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Ranking the Bears' new free agent additions by PFF grades
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Knicks' Beal Deal: Trade Proposal Swaps RJ Barrett for Wizards Star
New York City, NY1 day ago
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Show Pro Day Interest in Michigan DL Mazi Smith
Jacksonville, FL22 hours ago
Colts Sign Electric Former Eagles Quarterback
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy