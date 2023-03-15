Rams Don't Tender QB Bryce Perkins; Time in LA Over?

Bryce Perkins was playing on a two-year, $1.49 million deal, a number the Los Angeles Rams apparently would like to see go down should they retain him.

The Los Angeles Rams won't be tendering quarterback Bryce Perkins, per reports Wednesday from NFL Network.

Perkins, who is officially a restricted free agent with the start of the new league year beginning Wednesday, could've been retained on a tender worth over $2.6 million after a season that saw him receive his first significant NFL action and first-career start.

However, despite now having the option to sign with another team, though the Rams would have the ability to match a potential contract, LA is "open to bringing him back at a lower price," per the report.

LA's late-season surprise Baker Mayfield is now set to head to Tampa Bay after reports indicated Wednesday that he'll be signing with the Bucs. This potentially makes Perkins' value grow as a backup behind a quarterback in Matthew Stafford that is coming off an injury-filled season.



John Wolford remains on the team as well and would compete with Perkins for the QB2 role should he return.

In five appearances this past season and one start, Perkins went 19 of 34 passing for 161 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also added 19 carries for 90 yards.

