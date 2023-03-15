Open in App
9&10 News

Recent Grant Could Bring More Childcare Options to Northwest Michigan

By Zachariah Wheaton, Joseph Boulter,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNTCk_0lKKP08a00

Networks Northwest got some extra funding recently that they hope could bring more childcare options to the region.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that we’re in a childcare crisis,” Networks Northwest Chief Program Officer, Jessica Willis, admits.

Networks Northwest Received a $150,000 grant from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s Childcare Innovation Fund, which they plan to use to create a Regional Childcare Planning Coalition.

The coalition will allow them to team up with the other 10 counties in Northwest Michigan to provide more options for childcare and grow the childcare talent pipeline.

Willis says the grant and the creation of the coalition will go a long way at solving the childcare crisis in Northwest Michigan.

“The grant runs through mid-June 2024, and by the time we get there we hope to have an action plan that can really help us expand current provider capacity, or help new existing childcare facilities to open,” Willis says.

They say they will be working with local municipalities in the 10-county region to figure out what policies can be put in place that will help expand childcare in the region.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nonprofits Give Metro Detroit High Schoolers Chance to Visit Northern Michigan, Learn How to Ski
Hamtramck, MI2 days ago
Child Evangelism Fellowship Hosts 15th Annual Family Fun Fair in Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie, MI10 hours ago
Dangerous Giant Snails Found in Luggage of Man Who Flew to Michigan from Ghana
Romulus, MI1 day ago
Team Michigan Competing In the North American Indigenous Games
Suttons Bay, MI1 day ago
Sault Ste. Marie Police Say 3 Kids, 1 Adult Killed in Early Morning House Fire
Sault Ste. Marie, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy