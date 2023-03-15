Open in App
Traverse City, MI
See more from this location?
9&10 News

Traverse City Planning Commission Seeking Feedback from Residents on Mobility Action Plan

By Zachariah Wheaton, Joseph Boulter,

3 days ago

Some changes could be coming to trails in Traverse City.

The city along with the DDA and TART Trails are hosting a series of public open houses to highlight some of the improvements they hope to make and hear concerns from trail users. The city has been hearing from the community since last summer in order to put together the first draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaGZq_0lKKOwus00

“We’ve put together some draft elements of the plan including a draft network map as well as elements of visions and what we’ve heard the community say they’re valuing. Now, we’re coming back to them to ask did we get it right,” explains Planning Director, Shawn Winter.

Winter says they want to see if the plan is ‘connecting people to where they want to go.’

“We’re hoping that we have a guide moving forward so we know how to spend our capital money, invest in projects that are going to further implement this plan and provide that for the public,” Winter describes.

A piece of their Mobility Action Plan is the TART Trail Improvement and Extension Project that would widen the trail along the water front and extend the trail east down Front Street to Eastern Avenue. And while the planning commission is excited about the improvements one local trail user, Ty Schmidt, says the money might be better spent elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTFpG_0lKKOwus00

“This might be an unpopular opinion, but before we invest millions to accommodate our tourist, let’s make sure we’re doing all we can to invest in the health, safety and well being of the people that live in Traverse City,” Schmidt states.

The planning commission says they’ll take the feedback from the public and make improvements to their plan. They say they’ll have an update plan for the public to give more feedback on by early this summer.

“It’s a great time in the city. We’re looking at some key investments for our future and we’re just excited that this is an engaged community and that people come out and we get to hear from them,” Winter says.

Click here to learn more and see when the next open house is.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Traverse City, MI newsLocal Traverse City, MI
More Details Emerge on Proposed Brown Bridge Quiet Area Expansion
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
Grand Traverse (MI) Metro Fire Station No. 9 Expansion Plans Proceed
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
BrewVine: Hawthorne Vineyards in Traverse City Trying New Things for Spring
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New route through this historic downtown will connect 2 Northern Michigan trails
Boyne City, MI2 days ago
Michigan restaurant dedicated to employing adults with developmental disabilities
Cadillac, MI2 days ago
As 1 year anniversary of deadly Gaylord tornado approaches, state officials call for residents to prepare now for severe springtime weather
Gaylord, MI16 hours ago
Histories and Mysteries: The Great Michigan Fire
Manistee, MI1 day ago
Traverse City Man Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges From Several Open Cases
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
Pellston Man Arrested on Charges of Scamming Grayling Man Out of Remodeling Work
Pellston, MI2 days ago
North Central Michigan College Offering Fast-Track Dental Assistant Program
Gaylord, MI4 days ago
Team Michigan Competing In the North American Indigenous Games
Suttons Bay, MI1 day ago
Gaylord man arrested in identity theft case
Gaylord, MI1 day ago
Amazon Now Partnering with Businesses in Cadillac
Cadillac, MI3 days ago
This Michigan Restaurant has One of the Best Brunch Buffets in the State
Prudenville, MI1 day ago
Gaylord Man Arrested for Using Cash App to Steal Money From Former Boss
Gaylord, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy