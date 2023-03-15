Open in App
Traverse City, MI
See more from this location?
9&10 News

Big Changes Coming to Traverse City Area Public Schools

By Emma Hug,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NV5yi_0lKKO20n00

Students at Northern Michigan’s largest school district may be seeing some changes next year.

“This is a promise to our community, and we’re excited to be able to put $10 million worth of facilities between the two high schools,” Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner said.

These projects were recently approved for Traverse City Area Public Schools. They include Central High School’s tennis courts getting redone, West Senior High School’s weight room will be renovated, and multi-sport athletics fields will be going in at both high schools this summer.

They say “all of our kids are very, very excited and we’re just really, really working hard to make sure that they will live up to that expectation of our community and getting every dollar’s worth out of the taxpayers money for those.”

The goal of all these improvements is to attract students to the district along with retaining current students.

VanWagoner, tells us “when we talk about having people look at Traverse City as a place to live, work and play, we want to make sure that when they look at a school system for their children and as is that perspective of people coming to our area, that we have great teachers, that we have great staff, and we have great facilities.”

Athletic facilities aren’t the only improvements coming to the school district. STEM labs will be a new addition at both high schools as well as new projects in their transportation facility to ensure buses are washed and last longer.

TCAPS states they “really believe we’re going to have some of the best facilities for academics, for the arts, for music, for athletics and academics overall.”


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Traverse City, MI newsLocal Traverse City, MI
Traverse City Planning Commission Seeking Feedback from Residents on Mobility Action Plan
Traverse City, MI3 days ago
More Details Emerge on Proposed Brown Bridge Quiet Area Expansion
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
Traverse City Man Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges From Several Open Cases
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan restaurant dedicated to employing adults with developmental disabilities
Cadillac, MI2 days ago
Histories and Mysteries: The Great Michigan Fire
Manistee, MI1 day ago
As 1 year anniversary of deadly Gaylord tornado approaches, state officials call for residents to prepare now for severe springtime weather
Gaylord, MI16 hours ago
New route through this historic downtown will connect 2 Northern Michigan trails
Boyne City, MI2 days ago
North Central Michigan College Offering Fast-Track Dental Assistant Program
Gaylord, MI4 days ago
Team Michigan Competing In the North American Indigenous Games
Suttons Bay, MI1 day ago
This Michigan Restaurant has One of the Best Brunch Buffets in the State
Prudenville, MI1 day ago
Warmer winters bring earlier end to bear hibernation, what to do if you see one
Empire, MI4 days ago
Moment in History: Sleeping Bear Dunes Had Major ‘Duneslide’ in March 1971
Glen Arbor, MI3 days ago
Pellston Man Arrested on Charges of Scamming Grayling Man Out of Remodeling Work
Pellston, MI2 days ago
Gaylord man arrested in identity theft case
Gaylord, MI1 day ago
Amazon Now Partnering with Businesses in Cadillac
Cadillac, MI3 days ago
Interlochen Man On Bicycle Caught With Meth and Heroin
Interlochen, MI4 days ago
Roscommon native ‘bags’ the big time
Roscommon, MI2 days ago
Gaylord Man Arrested for Using Cash App to Steal Money From Former Boss
Gaylord, MI2 days ago
Local Attorney Charged In Drug Raid On Quiet Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy