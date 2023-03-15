Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Cavaliers Injury Report: Jarrett Allen’s Status vs. 76ers

By Justin Grasso,

3 days ago

Will Jarrett Allen face the 76ers on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to battle it out for the third time this season on Wednesday night. Both teams have some injury concerns going into the matchup.

On the Sixers’ end, the veteran reserve Jalen McDaniels is dealing with a hip contusion. When he went out with the injury on Sunday in the matchup against the Washington Wizards, McDaniels was ruled out for the rest of the matchup.

McDaniels isn’t expected to play for the Sixers against the Cavs on Wednesday night. He will be the only Sixer that will miss the matchup due to health-related concerns.

On Cleveland’s side, the Cavaliers are dealing with a significant setback that involves the veteran center, Jarrett Allen. A couple of games back, Allen started battling an eye injury , which the Cavaliers have labeled as an eye contusion.

According to Cleveland’s injury report, Allen is listed as out for Wednesday’s game against the Sixers. It will mark the third-straight game the veteran big man will miss during this current stretch.

Despite missing Allen over the last two games, the Cavaliers found success against the Charlotte Hornets in back-to-back matchups, winning with a 22-point differential.

When Allen faced the Sixers earlier in the season, he checked in for 38 minutes, scoring 12 points while producing seven rebounds and four assists.

Along with Allen, the Cavaliers will also miss their veteran guard Ricky Rubio on Wednesday. Rubio, who is managing his ACL recovery, has played in 23 games since returning on January 12. Although Rubio was cleared for action during the Cavs’ last matchup against the Sixers, he did not play in the February 15 matchup in Philly.

When the Sixers pay a visit to the Cavs on Wednesday, that will be the case once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

