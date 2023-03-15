Open in App
AllPennState

Micah Shrewsberry Tells Penn State, 'Let's Be One Family'

By Mark Wogenrich,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iqhyq_0lKKNH8E00

At the NCAA Tournament, the Lions' in-demand coach saves speculation about his future for the offseason.

After Penn State blew a 19-point second-half lead against Rutgers, coach Micah Shrewsberry apologized to his players, saying he had let them down. And he promised not to let it happen again.

So when his future plans came up at the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, Shrewsberry referred to that Feb. 26 game as his focal point.

"Are you going to be the Penn State coach next season?" Shrewsberry was asked in Des Moines, Iowa, ahead of his team's Midwest Region opener against Texas A&M.

"That's a great question," Shrewsberry said before explaining why he wouldn't answer it just yet. That Rutgers game, which Penn State lost 59-56 , was at the heart of his response.

"I told our guys after the Rutgers game that I felt like I let them down as a coach," Shrewsberry said at his team's media availability Wednesday. "I didn't feel like I did my best. So I told them that will never happen again. That's all I'm focused on, is being that person forthem, right?

"We've just played four games in four days [at the Big Ten Tournament]. We have had our backs against the wall for three weeks, and now I'm getting ready to coach my first opportunity as a head coach to be in an NCAA Tournament game. I don't have time to focus on anything else but just being the best version for these guys, and that's all I'm focused on. When the off-season comes, then I can focus on other things. But I'm tunnel vision on playing this game for our guys tomorrow."

RELATED: Penn State's an NCAA Tournament team to watch, analyst says

Shrewsberry guided 10th-seeded Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, and the second-year coach plans to enjoy it. Recently, former Penn State players and coaches (like Bruce Parkhilll, Jerry Dunn and Pat Chambers) have reached out to congratulate Shrewsberry for the team's success.

He has been texting with wrestling coach Cael Sanderson, whose team is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, trying to win its 10th NCAA team title in 13 years. Football coach James Franklin stopped by the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday's for the team's sendoff to Des Moines. Women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger did as well.

"I'm having a blast," Shrewsberry said.

But with success comes speculation. Shrewsberry has been linked to openings at Notre Dame and Georgetown and he'll certainly be mentioned with others, at least until Penn State extends his contract. As a result, when asked again about his future, Shrewsberry deflected once more.

"It's an I don't know question," he said.

RELATED: Time for Penn State to make basketball a priority

Penn State isn't accustomed to having an in-demand basketball coach, so its response to this situation will be telling. Shrewsberry's will be as well.

He sounds like a coach who wants to sign an extension at Penn State. He likes the place, his fellow coaches and the opportunity to coach in the Big Ten.

"Penn State fit a lot of what I was looking for," he said.

Now, Penn State must reciprocate beyond just the athletic department and administration. A community must get behind basketball as well.

"I feel like really in sync, like our administration, our president, ourathletic director, like in sync with that," Shrewsberry said. "But every group that's a Penn Stater needs to be in sync, and when you have a lot of change and a lot of turnover, sometimes you get out of sync a little bit, right?

"Like I can be a Bruce Parkhill guy, I can be an Ed DeChellis guy, I can be a Jerry Dunn guy, I can be a Pat Chambers guy, I can be a Micah Shrewsberry guy. What about being a Penn State guy?"

Point guard Jalen Pickett, Penn State's first All-American since 1955 , said Shrewsberry's vision returned the Lions to the national stage. Though those moments can be fleeting, Pickett made a prediction.

"I think Micah is going to do a great job of not just making this a one-time thing," Pickett said. "I feel like he's going to do it a couple times. For me, it's been a joy to play with him."

Penn State meets Texas A&M at 9:55 p.m. ET on Thursday with a chance to win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2001. After that, who knows? Until then, Shrewsberry said, enjoy the ride.

"I tell the players all the time, this is your program, not mine. Absolutely not mine," Shrewsberry said. "Let's rally around it in that way. I'm happy that this group gets a chance to fire up all Penn Staters about basketball. I'm happy that this group gets a chance to bring everybody together, because I've talked to players that have played for all of them. They're all so excited about that.

"Let's keep that going. Let's be one family, let's keep rolling in one direction and let's keep going to tournaments every single year."

Penn State Football on SI.com

Penn State Basketball on SI.com

How to watch Penn State vs. Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament

Believe: Penn State returns to the NCAA Tournament

Time for Penn State to make basketball a priority

Penn State basketball's secret weapon: 'Booty Ball'?

Jalen Pickett is Penn State's first All-American since 1955

The Lions believe they're peaking just in time for March

This winter, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has been eager to make himself uncomfortable

Penn State lands 4-star cornerback from Philadelphia

James Franklin delivers an invitation, and a call to action, to Penn State's Board of Trustees

How Jalen Pickett became Penn State's Batman

Penn State plans 'major renovation' of Beaver Stadium

For Penn State, a new alignment breeds playoff hopes

Penn State Trustees approve $7.5 million in upgrades to football practice facilities

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

