Breaking Down NEW Miami Hurricanes Commits Kolby And Riply Luna

By Alex Donno,

3 days ago

High school football expert Larry Blustein joins Alex Donno on Locked On Canes to give a full scoop on a new pair of 2023 Canes commits.

From Kellogg, Idaho to the 305! Brothers Kolby and Riply Luna have joined the Miami Hurricanes 2023 class.

They arrive at The U as preferred walk ons but have the potential to become contributors on Mario Cristobal's team.

High school football guru Larry Blustein joined me on a new Locked On Canes to break the Lunas down. Blu has studied them both and feels that they can absolutely play at the power five level despite not facing the top competition in high school.

"It doesn't matter where they came from," Larry said. "If you really scout players and watch them you take into consideration the competition they're playing against and then you watch what they bring to the table. I think people are gonna be pleasantly surprised at what these guys do. They've got the quickness, the strength and the football savvy. Once they (adjust to the speed at Miami), I like them both and they're versatile enough to adjust." He added, "It's gonna be fun to watch them."

Larry is a bit of a Canes football historian and he believes the Lunas are the first ever Miami players from Idaho.

Kolby became the all-time leading receiver in the state of Idaho. In 2022, he scored 21 touchdowns while recording 1,753 receiving yards. He has solid size at 6'3, 200 lbs. Per his Twitter bio, Kolby runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

His brother, Riply, is listed as a quarterback, safety and athlete. He would likely play defensive back or perhaps receiver at Miami. He runs a 4.5 in the 40, per his Twitter.

Only time will tell if the Lunas can get on the field at Miami, but their future could be bright.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

