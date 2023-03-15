Anonymous Warriors Player Drops Insight On Andrew Wiggins: "What He’s Dealing With, Is Some Real S**t...”

Warriors swingman reportedly dealing with serious family issue.

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

From the outside, the current situation with Andrew Wiggins can be hard to digest. As one of the Warriors' key contributors, he was expected to play a huge role for the team this season, but he's been away for some time to deal with ongoing "family issues."

As fans and experts try and piece together what happened and when he'll be back, there is no denying that it's something serious. In a recent piece from The Athletic , one anonymous Warriors player confirmed the seriousness of Andrew's predicament.

“What he’s dealing with,” one player said, “is some real (expletive).”

Wiggins is set to make over $33 million this season and that's a lot to pay someone who has only played 37 games. But the Warriors don't seem to mind his absence at all, and maybe we shouldn't either...

"Everyone outside wants to know what’s going on with Wiggins. Such a long absence without reason is rare. Every game missed intensifies curiosity. But it doesn’t increase our entitlement," wrote Marcus Thompson . "His teammates, his coaches and his bosses understand what is happening and are honoring his wishes. For those outside the locker room, that has to be enough. 'If we’re fine with it,” one player said, 'and the people who pay him understand, then so should everyone else.'”

The general public may never know what is happening with Wiggins and that's perfectly okay. Clearly, whatever the star swingman is dealing with is bigger than basketball and everyone should respect that.

But for the regular basketball observers, it's hard to see the Dubs making a meaningful run with one of their best players not suiting up for the team.

Warriors Cannot Find Their Footing In Miserable Season

Last summer, this same Warriors team shocked the world and raised the Larry O'Brien trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in the Finals. This season, for whatever reason, injuries and other factors have completely taken overwhelmed the team and they haven't been able to string together a dominant stretch of games all season long.

Without Wiggins, it's going to be that much harder for the Dubs to defend their title. But they have enough in Steph, Klay, Draymond, and Jordan Poole to at least give them a chance against the best in the West.

But if Wiggs is somehow able to re-join this squad sometime soon, it has the potential to change everything for this Warriors team.

