Stanford, CA
All Cardinal

Cameron Brink and Haley Jones both make AP All-America team

By Kevin Borba,

3 days ago

Stanford's two stars honored among the best in the nation

On Wednesday the Associated Press announced their women's All-America teams, and two Cardinal were featured.

Both junior forward Cameron Brink and Senior guard Haley Jones were featured with Brink earning second team, and Jones earning a third team nod.

Stanford's two stars have been vital to their success this season both in the stat sheet, and leadership wise. One of them leads the team in every major statistical category as Brink is the team leader in points, rebounds, and blocks per game while Jones leads in assists and steals per game.

Brink is averaging a career high in points (14.9) rebounds (9.5), and blocks (3.4) while Jones is posting career highs in points (13.4), assists (4.1), and rebounds (9.1).

Their success is one of the main reasons that Stanford was able to secure their third straight one seed in the NCAA Tournament . The Cardinal, who are in the Seattle region, will host both the first and second-round games in Maples Pavilion, along with a First Four game between 16-seeds Sacred Heart and Southern on Wednesday. Stanford will play the winner of the game on Friday, and begin their quest to win their second championship in the last four seasons.

