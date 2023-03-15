Mystery of pink wastewater solved: 20 gallons of pink dye is the culprit

Mystery of pink wastewater in Idaho Springs solved: 20 gallons of concentrated pink dye is the culpr 00:17

The mystery of the pink wastewater in the City of Idaho Springs Water Resource Reclamation Facility has been solved. During water sampling the morning of March 13, the unusual pink color in the treated water was discovered.

CBS

That water was being discharged into Clear Creek. Samples were analyzed and no abnormal results were found. Samples were also taken and sent to an outside lab for analysis.

Idaho Springs initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the pink coloring. The city discovered that beginning on March 12 a local business had accidentally discharged 20 gallons of concentrated dye into the municipal sewer collection system which caused the pink color in the water. The dye had been intermittently released into the system starting on March 12 and stopped on March 14 around 9 a.m. when staff discovered the source of the discoloration.

The pink color in the treated water released by the Water Resource Reclamation Facility is expected to continue until the dye completely passes through the sanitary sewer system. Staff said that while no adverse biological impacts have been observed in Clear Creek, they will continue to monitor the situation.

The dye also does not appear to have caused any interruption to the biological treatment operation at the facility.