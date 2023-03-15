Open in App
Idaho Springs, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Mystery of pink wastewater solved: 20 gallons of pink dye is the culprit

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QkR7_0lKKIWEW00

Mystery of pink wastewater in Idaho Springs solved: 20 gallons of concentrated pink dye is the culpr 00:17

The mystery of the pink wastewater in the City of Idaho Springs Water Resource Reclamation Facility has been solved. During water sampling the morning of March 13, the unusual pink color in the treated water was discovered.

CBS

That water was being discharged into Clear Creek. Samples were analyzed and no abnormal results were found. Samples were also taken and sent to an outside lab for analysis.

Idaho Springs initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the pink coloring. The city discovered that beginning on March 12 a local business had accidentally discharged 20 gallons of concentrated dye into the municipal sewer collection system which caused the pink color in the water. The dye had been intermittently released into the system starting on March 12 and stopped on March 14 around 9 a.m. when staff discovered the source of the discoloration.

The pink color in the treated water released by the Water Resource Reclamation Facility is expected to continue until the dye completely passes through the sanitary sewer system. Staff said that while no adverse biological impacts have been observed in Clear Creek, they will continue to monitor the situation.

The dye also does not appear to have caused any interruption to the biological treatment operation at the facility.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Annual Denver powwow brings prayer, dance and songs
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Take a Peek Inside This Incredible Dome Home in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO1 day ago
Plans in the works to move the Frozen Dead Guy
Estes Park, CO2 days ago
Club Q hero Richard Fierro to be honored by Red Cross of Colorado
Denver, CO19 hours ago
This Colorado Store Posted A Rude Sign That Has Customers Upset
Firestone, CO3 days ago
Human waste, 633 pounds of propane, 2 tons of trash found in Denver encampment
Denver, CO3 days ago
Natives gather at History Colorado Center to celebrate Mount Blue Sky
Denver, CO1 day ago
2 kids missing from Parker found safe
Parker, CO12 hours ago
Evergreen woman pushes for more regulations after meth lab found in cabin
Evergreen, CO1 day ago
‘Bob’s Dollar Store’: Frisco to remove eccentrically decorated shipping container from local man’s property
Frisco, CO15 hours ago
Best friends capture Berthoud Pass avalanche on dash camera
Berthoud, CO2 days ago
Bodies found in 1970 and 1992 identified using DNA, genealogy
Grand Junction, CO20 hours ago
Remembering the 2003 blizzard that crippled Denver for days
Denver, CO2 days ago
DEN prepares for busy spring break
Denver, CO3 days ago
A Denver collector’s Native American artifacts are up for sale. A tribal group says these cultural objects need to be returned.
Denver, CO1 day ago
Coming Up: Community Conversation about the Marshall Fire
Superior, CO2 days ago
Fines for speeding in Northglenn may soon cost drivers twice as much
Northglenn, CO2 days ago
Sunny and chilly Saturday
Denver, CO1 day ago
A Latino-led group monitored the air near Suncor for more than a year. They found elevated levels of pollution and radioactive particles
Commerce City, CO2 days ago
Hear tribal storytelling, eat frybread and get COVID boosted at the 47th annual Denver Powwow this weekend
Denver, CO2 days ago
Uber launches new safety feature in Denver metro
Denver, CO2 days ago
Spring breakers heading to Colorado's mountain towns are big boost for economy
Breckenridge, CO3 days ago
This Colorado Visitor Was Frozen Out of Union Station. Why?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Rockslide temporarily closes I-70 in Colorado mountains
Vail, CO3 days ago
Colorado Restaurant Named The Most Beautiful In The State
Denver, CO3 days ago
Famous Colorado Owned BBQ Restaurant Now Closed After 40 Years
Centennial, CO1 day ago
City of Denver gives bison to tribal nations
Denver, CO3 days ago
These cars have the most catalytic converters stolen in Boulder
Boulder, CO3 days ago
City of Boulder look to ban right turns on certain traffic lights
Boulder, CO3 days ago
Skier found dead on slopes of Colorado resort
Golden, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy