Morgan Wallen Was ‘Proud’ To Expand His Horizon With ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen is taking it One Thing at a Time — releasing his 36 song album and embarking on his “One Night at a Time” Tour. With so many tracks on the 2023 album, the country artist said he experimented with new songs and some new subjects.

Morgan Wallen included 36 songs on ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

He wrote the book — and he co-wrote a new album. Wallen is back with One Thing at a Time, released on most major streaming platforms in 2023. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 Music Chart, also earning millions of Spotify streams.

“I just try to tell it how it is — the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak,” the country singer said (via American Songwriter). “That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think—just like it did for me.”

One Thing at a Time has a whooping 36 songs. That includes “Born With A Beer In My Hand,” “One Thing At A Time,” and “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby).” He featured Eric Church on “Man Made A Bar” and HARDY on “In The Bible.”

What makes ‘One Thing at a Time’ different from other Morgan Wallen albums

With so many original tracks added to this collection, Wallen had freedom to explore different genres, as noted in an interview with The All Country Podcast.

“Any time you spend as much time as we spent in the studio and just the whole process of making [the album], you want to be proud of it and I am,” Wallen said around the 2-minute mark.

“I’m proud that we got to expand our horizons a little bit with some new sounds, some new subjects, trying to grow, trying to branch out,” he continued, “but also while not forgetting everything that’s gotten me to this point.”

He added that he thinks with One Thing at a Time, he accomplished a unique mix of old and new sounds. In the same podcast, the songwriter noted that he cut about six tracks from this collection once they stopped making him feel excited. Wallen concluded that this is his best album yet, even if Dangerous had “so much success.”

How many songs are on Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’?

In 2021, Wallen debuted Dangerous: The Double Album and the Bonus version of the same collection. This featured an unprecedented 30 tracks — something rare especially in the country music scene, particularly fueled by the COVID-19 lockdown.

During an interview with the Grammys, Wallen noted that, he “already had about 20 songs done at the beginning of 2020, but then everything happened the way it did, and I had time to add more. Some of those turned out to be my favorites on the album. We thought, ‘Why not?’”