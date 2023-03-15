Open in App
Hamtramck, MI
CBS Detroit

Hamtramck transition houses creates safe, culturally comfortable space for women

By Cryss Walker,

3 days ago

Hamtramck transition houses creates safe, culturally comfortable space for women 01:54

(CBS DETROIT) - Muslim Family Services is opening its doors to women in need of a place to call home in a culturally safe environment.

"Maybe they have lost a job, maybe they have lost their source of income, some people were even illegally evicted so they had to come," said MFS case manager Mukhliseena Hajj.

Hajj is putting the final touches on two transitional homes on the organization's campus.

The case manager is getting things tidy to welcome women and children ahead of Saturday's open house.

"We're going to show everyone a lot of hospitality and a lot of love," Hajj said.

The Sakina House is open to single women, while the Rahma House will serve as a haven for women with children.

Since the surrounding neighborhood is majority Muslim, both homes will operate with respect to Islamic sensitivities.

"Some of the shelter homes and shelter spaces and transitional houses in the city, they are actually co-ed and it's perfect for people who don't mind that kind of thing but for a Muslim woman, that would be very uncomfortable," Hajj said.

"But the space isn't just for Muslim women. It's for any woman that is in need of it and meets our requirements."

There are openings at both homes, but there is currently a waiting list. For more information, visit here .

